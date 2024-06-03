Australia’s sweetheart Abbie Chatfield has just hard launched the identity of her new boyfriend — and no, this time, I’m not talking about his dick. The media multihyphenate revealed that her new beau is none other than Peking Duck’s Adam Hyde AKA Keli Holiday!!! Absolutely no one is shocked or surprised by the revelation, but I think it’s fair to say we’re all bloody stoked for the love birds.

Over the last few weeks, Abbie has been hinting at the identity of her new BF by posting his junk on IG, and giving us various clues across her social media channels. Thankfully, Abbie is quite aware that everyone knows exactly who old mate is by now.

But Abbie finally gave us a little treat on Tuesday, when she released a special two-part episode of her podcast It’s A Lot featuring Adam in which they discussed their new relo — and boy, they didn’t really leave anything out.

“Okay guys here’s Adam, my boyfriend, I think you all know this by now,” Abbie said, kicking off the pod.

“We’re so in love and we love talking about it.”

I love love!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Image: Supplied)

In the episode, the lovebirds detail how their huge, massive crush on each other led to them finally going on a date after years of friendship.

“I think the underlying fact was there, that the whole point of the meeting, was for you and I to see if there was a connection or just like connect in one way or another because we hadn’t really hung out,” Adam explains.

“So we have this really good date, and it was actually still the best date of my life,” Abbie adds.

“Then felt like my crush on you was developing every time we’d hang out. And then I’d intentionally push it down and then not talk to you afterwards or avoid you afterwards.”

Little did Abbie know that Adam felt the same way about her!!!! But it all changed when they boned for the first time. Let me outline the A+ interaction for you.

Adam: “I mean everything kind of changed in that next day and night.”

Abbie: “Yeah, we sat by the pool and drank margaritas.”

Adam: “And then the sex went crazy.”

Abbie: “The sex went crazy.”

HOT. I think I speak for all of us when I say I want what they have.

You know what they say, give me one margarita… (Image: Supplied)

In all seriousness though, it’s clear that the new couple have really found something special and my heart is truly swelling for them. Just look at what Adam had to say to Abbie.

“I never saw this coming, but here I am. Abbie, I think you’re so kind and caring and intelligent and incredibly beautiful in a million different ways,” he told her.

“You make me feel so safe and so calm all the time,” Abbie responded.

Sorry, let me just finish sobbing before I finish the article.

Great, thanks.

Anyway, the beautiful thing is that they’re both so happy and feel like their relationship is in a healthy spot after being being “scared to love again”.

“Not only are we so in love, but we also have a really healthy relationship,” Abbie admits.

See? Love isn’t dead, everyone!!! Take this as your reminder that there really is a funky little man or woman or non-binary hottie out there for everyone.

You can listen to Abbie’s love-filled two-part podcast HERE and HERE.