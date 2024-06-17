Aussie media icon and IT-Girl Abbie Chatfield has spilled some hilarious tea about her first date with boyfriend Adam Hyde — AKA Abbie’s Boyfriend, AKA Peking Duk baddie, AKA Keli Holiday.

Abbie Chatfield and Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde are honestly one of those celeb couples that I cannot get enough of. They’re cute, they’re smexy and I’m obsessed with their matching curly locks.

With the FBoy Island Australia host hard launching their blossoming relationship earlier this month, Chatfield has been sharing a butt tonne of info about the who, what, when, where and how’s of their beautiful connection.

(Image source: Instagram / @abbiechatfield) (Image source: Instagram / @abbiechatfield)

Most recently, Chatfield spilled some tea about her first date with the Aussie muso which included Crowded House and her love for the Aussie rock band.

In a TikTok, which has clocked more than 71.1K views, the podcaster revealed that she did a cheeky performance for her future man.

“POV: you’re my boyfriend on our first date. It’s 4am. You’ve endured Crowded House performances (including me pointing out my favourite lyrics) for 3 hours now. There’s no end in sight,” Chatfield wrote over a video of her lipsyncing “Fall At Your Feet”.

A full-on lipsync performance on your first date? That’s bloody brave. Then again, it’s Abbie Chatfield, an icon amongst us mortals.

What makes the “tea spill” even cuter is that Hyde revealed that this first date extravaganza loosely inspired Peking Duk’s Like A Version performance of “Fall At Your Feet”.

In a video response to a fan who asked if she was the inspo behind Peking Duk’s Like A Version cover, Hyde agreed but admitted that he never “listen to that song properly” before Chatfield hyped it up.

“You were talking about [the song] for about 40 minutes, and that’s excluding performances on top,” Abbie Chatfield’s boyfriend shared.

“It was like a prelude an interlude and a conclusion to the magic of the song. But anyway yeah it was what made me think about that song for sure.”

IDK about y’all, but I’m frothing all this lovey-dovey content from Abbie and Hyde. Keep it bloody coming!