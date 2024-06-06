TikTokers Are Referring To Adam Hyde As ‘Abbie Chatfield’s BF’ & The Love Birds Have Spoken Out

Earlier this week, Australia’s favourite outspoken media personality Abbie Chatfield finally revealed that she’s in a very loved-up relationship with Adam Hyde AKA Keli Holiday or 1/2 of Peking Duk. However, not everybody has been aware of the musician’s famous origins — and it’s really pissed some people off.

In a video posted by TikTok user @harrietw3bb, Hyde can be seen heading behind the counter of a juice bar to help the staff unclog the juicer. The vid is captioned: “When you unknowingly invite Abbie Chatfield’s new boyfriend into your work to unclog the juicer six months ago.”

After posting the clip, the comment section absolutely blew up with comments from people who were goddamn shocked that Hyde was being referred to as “Abbie Chatfield’s boyfriend”. While some comments pointed out what Hyde was best known for, honestly, a lot of these comments were super snarky.

“Abbie Chatfeild’s boyfriend? You do realise he’s from Peking Duk?” wrote one person.

“lol who tf is Abbie Chatfield?? This is 1/2 of peking duk babe,” said another, condescendingly.

“What a way to minimise an incredibly successful music career,” commented another.

Chatfield even gave some context, writing: “Hey guys did you know this dude is from Peking Duck?”

Thankfully, many people in the comments brought to light the double standard.

“So funny men jumping up and down about this description when women are constantly described this way in media,” commented a TikToker.

Even Hyde chimed into the discourse — cementing his king status in my books.

On Instagram, Chatfield took to her Stories to call out some of the batshit responses the light-hearted clip has received.

“@Keliholiday being called ‘Abbie Chatfield’s boyfriend’ has made men in the comments on this TikTok very upset, go girls!” she wrote, sharing the original TikTok on her Stories.

Then, she let the skull emojis really do the talking.

Ultimately, both Chatfield and Hyde are two very accomplished people well known for doing some A+ shit. And, judging by their comments, our new mum and dad don’t really give a fuck about being referred to as one anothers partner— so I guess everyone can go relax, touch some grass, have a coffee or something.