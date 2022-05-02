Aussie comedy king Aaron Chen proposed to his girlfriend in a Macca’s and yep, I bloody McLove it.

The comic and actor proposed to his now fiancé Esther Shim on Friday. In true ‘Strayan fashion, he revealed on Insta he hid the ring inside a six-pack box of Chicken McNuggets. Iconic.

As if that wasn’t hot enough, the pair appeared to get their engagement rings from Cash Converters. Probably so they can afford a McNuggets wedding cake on their big day. With an array of dipping sauces drizzled over it like icing ofc.

Shim showed off her ring in front of a Cashies store, which is a mood in itself.

“Congratulations to me I am engaged,” Chen said in the post’s caption.

A bunch of your faves celebrated the good news including Peking Duk, TikToker Samantha Andrew and actress Geraldine Viswanatha.

Man, just imagine the guest list of their wedding.

“Aaron! You’re going to make a beautiful bride,” joked fellow Aussie icon Jan Fran.

“Holy shit,” added Remy Hii.

Aaron Chen is currently touring his stand-up show If Weren’t Filmed, Nobody Would Believe across the country. He performed the show at this year’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival in April, where it was nominated for Most Outstanding Show. He’s bringing the show to the Enmore Theatre and The Concourse in Chatswood this month for the Sydney Comedy Festival.

You can cop tickets to either (or both) shows on the festival website if you want to head along.