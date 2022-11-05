Singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter has passed away in his California home. He was just 34 years old.

Sources within the local police department say they received a 911 call on Saturday that a man had drowned in a bath tub as per TMZ.

Multiple sources have since confirmed to TMZ that Carter’s body was indeed found in the bathtub at his Lancaster home.

“Right now it’s a really bad time, we’re trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was,” said representatives from Carter’s team as per the BBC.

You changed pop culture forever ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/BKOiUAz8mn — Carrie Jordan (@carrie__jordan) November 5, 2022

“We’re just as upset as everyone and hope that fans can give thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Carter’s fiancé Melanie Martin told reporters on Saturday that “we are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality”.

“Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Aaron’s older brother was Nick Carter from the hit 90s boyband The Backstreet Boys. Aaron frequently toured with his older sibling, performing as the group’s opening act as per 9News.

He was also a frequent opener for Britney Spears and starred in his family’s own reality tv show House of Carters.

rest in peace, aaron carter 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/6Wa9BNgk9h — archiveney (@archiveney) November 5, 2022

old heads like me might remember this reality show Nick and Aaron Carter had on E in like 2006 called House of Carter’s that was full of awesome moments like this pic.twitter.com/qV2dOWOCWP — jack (@Bacon_Dick) November 5, 2022

Aaron began his career as a child star in the late 90s and went on to release five studio albums throughout his music career.

His album “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” which was released in 2000 sold over three million units.

It launched Carter to mega-stardom and prompted him to receive regular airtime on Nickelodeon and the Disney channel.

aaron’s party (come get it) by aaron carter. pic.twitter.com/DpWsEMMqcM — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) November 5, 2022

The final studio album titled ‘Love’ was released in 2018.

Carter made numerous other appearances on TV over the years.

He was a contestant on the US version of Dancing with the Stars, he had a musical cameo on Lizzie McGuire and was the vocalist for the Liberty’s Kids theme song.

Rest in peace, Aaron Carter. pic.twitter.com/53q6SXcvcK — DWTS Stats & Info (@dwtsstats) November 5, 2022

aaron carter has passed away at age 34. rest in peace 🕊️

pic.twitter.com/2g8V5VEuIj — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) November 5, 2022

the passing of aaron carter reminded me how much i loved him singing the liberty’s kids theme 🙁 pic.twitter.com/dBeTiBnwj3 — relaxing thot (@riverindale) November 5, 2022

