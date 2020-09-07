One thing’s for sure, COVID has granted us with nothing but time to sit around, twiddle our thumbs, and come up with killer ideas.

So if ya feel like putting your under-used creative mind to work and potentially earn some cashola, the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has just announced the project for you.

It’s called the AACTA Reg Grundy Award, and it’s a comp asking folks to come up with a sick new show, and the winner will score $50,000.

They’re after game / reality show ideas. Think, Big Brother, MAFS, Survivor, The Block, The Masked Singer… only better!

The purpose of the award is to expand our local output of unscripted entertainment shows, and honour the legacy of Aussie media mogul Reg Grundy, who the award is named after.

It’s open to all Aussies, regardless of your experience-level, so long as you can present an idea that’s, and I quote from the press release, “original, viable and has the all-important entertainment factor.”

You’ve just gotta jot your idea down onto one page and enter it by 11.59pm AEST Sunday 4 October 2020. It costs $25 for AACTA Members to enter and $50 for non-members.

For full eligibility requirements and how to enter, please visit here.