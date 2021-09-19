Friends, the awards season is kicking off with a bang, as today is the day of the 73rd Primetime Emmys.
Remember, this is one of the big four awards, and it has all to do with the best TV shows out there. Nominated shows include faves you’ve probably heard of like Ted Lasso, Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Pose and WandaVision, just to name a few.
Here are all the Emmys nominations this year. We’ll be live-updating the list by putting Emmys winners in bold as they come in.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
- Bridgerton (Netflix)
- The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Pose (FX)
- This Is Us (NBC)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- MJ Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- O.T. Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
- Black-ish (ABC)
- Cobra Kai (Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO)
- Hacks (HBO)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- I May Destroy You
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
BEST WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Lovecraft Country
- FX Pose
- The Boys
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Mandalorian
And there you have it, folks, another successful year at the Emmys. Until next time!
