Folks, I don’t blame you if you’re finding it difficult to embrace the Valentine’s Day vibe this year. It’s been a rough one so far, and the prevailing mood has been anything but soft and cushy.

But, that doesn’t mean you should deny yourself embracing every little bit of mushy, lovey-doveyness on offer this V-Day — even if you’ve been burnt one too many times and consider yourself to be completely cold-hearted. The best way to do that, I say? Have a marathon viewing sesh of all the best Valentine’s Day TV episodes. In fact, make them all from your favourite animated shows to give it that extra kick of absurdism and goofiness.

There’s just something so weirdly special about witnessing our favourite two-dimensional cartoon characters experience all the same messed up trials and tribulations of love and life as we do — so here are five episodes to stream your little heart out to (which can all be conveniently found on Disney+).

The Simpsons — ‘I Love Lisa’

The undisputed king of all Valentine’s Day episodes. While there are plenty of iconic Simpsons V-Day eps, this is the GOAT. Personally, I cannot think of anything that sums up the awkwardness of having a crush you’re too intimidated to talk to quite like Ralph Wiggum‘s line, “So, do you like stuff”. We’ve all been a Ralph once. We all just want to be choo-choo-chosen.

Family Guy — ‘Valentine’s Day in Quahog’

Family Guy took it upon themselves to send off the movie Valentine’s Day (iconic in its own right), and boy, did they do a hoot of a job. The episode follows every one of your fave characters on their V-Day pursuits (in that intersecting plot-line kind of way), including Stewie travelling back in time to the 1960s to smooch a lass who turns out to be his mother. Classic.

Futurama — ‘Love and Rocket’

Loosely based on the flick 2001: A Space Oddessy, the gang make their way on a very kooky, yet loved-up journey, in which Bender falls in love with the Planet Express Ship. It also features Sigourney Weaver and Lucy Lui as special guest voices, which is an incred bonus.

Bob’s Burgers – ‘V for Valentine-detta’

Tina Belcher is an enduring internet icon and the exact companion you need if you’re nursing a freshly broken heart this V-Day. In this ep, the women of the Belcher family take Tina out on gals night on the town, which eventually turns into a revenge plot against Jimmy Junior, who betrayed her.

That Cleveland Show — ‘A Short Story and a Tall Tale’

I love a surprise celeb guest appearance — and this episode is absolutely packed with ’em. Cleveland and Donna celebrate Valentine’s Day with a trip to Los Angeles to catch the NBA All-Star game, in which T-Pain, LeBron James, will.i.am and more all pop up.

