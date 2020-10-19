Thanks for signing up!

No cultural icon of the last 15 years has proven to be more monolithic than Kim Kardashian.

Every step she takes is an earthquake, and we are all just mere witnesses and consumers of the reverberating shakes it creates. She’s permeated every nook and cranny of life – she’s transformed the fashion and beauty space, basically invented what it means to be an influencer, and has even made waves in the legal system.

The word ‘icon’ is used pretty flimsily these days, but for Kimmy K, it is essential.

I personally cannot believe it, but the superstar is celebrating the big 4-0 this year. So we’ve taken it upon ourselves to reminisce on 40 of her finest and most chaotic moments over the years (all of which you can indulge in full throughout every season of KUWTK, only on hayu) to mark nearly half-a-century of Kim K trailblazing the earth, because it’s what she deserves.

1. When she lost her diamond earring in the ocean and was swiftly reminded that there were more important things to worry about in life (like children dying).

2. That time she visited Bondi Beach with Paris Hilton.

3. “Don’t be fucking rude!”

4. The infamous Playboy shoot.

5. Guest-starring in Fall Out Boy’s Thnks Fr Th Mmrs music video and pashing Pete Wentz.

6. Attempting an actual music career a few years after (listen here, in case you’ve forgotten this was a thing).

7. Dropping her very own luxe beauty line, KKW Beauty.

8. Launching her own shapewear brand, Skims.

9. Sending the City of Parramatta into full meltdown mode when she visited the local Westfield in 2014.

10. “Stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister’s going to jail!”

11. Her many instances of ugly crying.

12. The Bound 2 music video.

13. When she studied law and worked on prison reform, and even spoke at the White House.

14. Getting divorced from Kris Humphries after 72 days of marriage (and still making $20 million dollars off the wedding).

15. THAT 2019 MET Gala look.

16. THIS fight with Kourtney.

17. Breaking the internet with her Paper Magazine cover.

18. Releasing a book of HER OWN selfies (that you can buy here.)

19. When she cosplayed Mrs Doubtfire at the 2013 MET Gala.

20. When she laid in bed and became a meme.

21. When she emerged from the bushes and became a meme.

22. Gifting us with 4 ridiculously adorable kids that are primed to be equally as iconic superstars.

23. When she hosted a Pussycat Dolls performance for some reason? 2008 was wild.

24. Getting a butt X-ray to prove she didn’t have implants.

25. “It’s what she deserves.”

26. When she posted an old pic of the gang and roasted Kylie.

27. Going full Momager by crying over North’s singing.

28. Attempting to fire Kris as her manager.

29. The entire Taylor Vs Kanye debacle.

30. When she attempted to get down with surf-culture and absolutely flopped it.

kowabunga dudettes. i'm so pumped to be on this surfing kick. who else surfs out there? gnarly day in the h2o. ridin waves! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2010

31. When she died her hair blonde for the first time and the world collectively lost their mind.

32. When she posed on a dirt hill for a photoshoot and got meme’d to death.

33. Releasing her very own ‘Kimojis’.

34. The launch of the Kardashian Game App.

sorry I'm late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account ???????????????????????? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

35. Her first very first Vogue cover.

36. When she took a pretty major L with this tweet:

@KimKardashian Dear Kim – let us know which one you need and we’ll send it to you. And Mr. Armani’s first name is Giorgio. — Armani (@armani) June 15, 2015

37. Her cameo in Fergie’s MILF Money video.

38. Every time she doted on Naomi Campbell’s style.

39. The placenta prank.

40. And of course, where it all began – the release of her sex tape with Ray J.

