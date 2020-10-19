PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with hayu to reminisce on Kimmy K's most iconic moments.

No cultural icon of the last 15 years has proven to be more monolithic than Kim Kardashian. 

Every step she takes is an earthquake, and we are all just mere witnesses and consumers of the reverberating shakes it creates. She’s permeated every nook and cranny of life – she’s transformed the fashion and beauty space, basically invented what it means to be an influencer, and has even made waves in the legal system.

The word ‘icon’ is used pretty flimsily these days, but for Kimmy K, it is essential.

I personally cannot believe it, but the superstar is celebrating the big 4-0 this year. So we’ve taken it upon ourselves to reminisce on 40 of her finest and most chaotic moments over the years (all of which you can indulge in full throughout every season of KUWTK, only on hayu) to mark nearly half-a-century of Kim K trailblazing the earth, because it’s what she deserves.

1. When she lost her diamond earring in the ocean and was swiftly reminded that there were more important things to worry about in life (like children dying).

2. That time she visited Bondi Beach with Paris Hilton. 

Twitter / Paris Hilton

3. “Don’t be fucking rude!”

4. The infamous Playboy shoot.

5. Guest-starring in Fall Out Boy’s Thnks Fr Th Mmrs music video and pashing Pete Wentz.

6. Attempting an actual music career a few years after (listen here, in case you’ve forgotten this was a thing). 

7. Dropping her very own luxe beauty line, KKW Beauty.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KKW BEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on

8. Launching her own shapewear brand, Skims.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SKIMS (@skims) on


9. Sending the City of Parramatta into full meltdown mode when she visited the local Westfield in 2014. 

Getty Images

10. “Stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister’s going to jail!”

11. Her many instances of ugly crying. 

12. The Bound 2 music video.

13. When she studied law and worked on prison reform, and even spoke at the White House. 

Twitter / The White House

14. Getting divorced from Kris Humphries after 72 days of marriage (and still making $20 million dollars off the wedding). 

15. THAT 2019 MET Gala look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

16. THIS fight with Kourtney. 

17. Breaking the internet with her Paper Magazine cover. 

18. Releasing a book of HER OWN selfies (that you can buy here.)

19. When she cosplayed Mrs Doubtfire at the 2013 MET Gala.

Twitter / Kim Kardashian

20. When she laid in bed and became a meme.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

21. When she emerged from the bushes and became a meme.

22. Gifting us with 4 ridiculously adorable kids that are primed to be equally as iconic superstars.

View this post on Instagram

How did I get so lucky?!?!?!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

23. When she hosted a Pussycat Dolls performance for some reason? 2008 was wild.

24. Getting a butt X-ray to prove she didn’t have implants.

Twitter / Kim Kardashian West

25. “It’s what she deserves.”

26. When she posted an old pic of the gang and roasted Kylie.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

27. Going full Momager by crying over North’s singing.

@saintbluunot kim crying over north doing the￼ bare minimal ##FeelingGood ##fyp ##keepingupwiththekardashians ##northwest ##kanyewest♬ original sound – saintbluu

28. Attempting to fire Kris as her manager. 

29. The entire Taylor Vs Kanye debacle. 

30. When she attempted to get down with surf-culture and absolutely flopped it. 

31. When she died her hair blonde for the first time and the world collectively lost their mind.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

32. When she posed on a dirt hill for a photoshoot and got meme’d to death.

Juergen Teller / System Magazine

33. Releasing her very own ‘Kimojis’.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on

34. The launch of the Kardashian Game App.

35. Her first very first Vogue cover. 

Twitter / Vogue

36. When she took a pretty major L with this tweet: 

37. Her cameo in Fergie’s MILF Money video. 

38. Every time she doted on Naomi Campbell’s style. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) on

39. The placenta prank. 

40. And of course, where it all began – the release of her sex tape with Ray J. 

