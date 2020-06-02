We want you. That’s right: you. We’re searching for 27 young Aussies from all walks of life to take part in a docuseries spanning the last six months of 2020.

Called 27 Pedestrians (imaginative, right?), our goal is to capture the sliding scale of opinion on topics that every single one of us has either pondered as they stare at the ceiling at 2am or argued about with mates over a beer (we all have different hills to die on).

We’ll be asking the same group of people a new question for a video that will go live each week on PEDESTRIAN.TV’s YouTube channel and social channels. Think: ‘Do you believe in an afterlife?’, ‘Would you rather be rich or famous?’, ‘What’s the last lie you told?’, ‘Would you take back someone who cheated?’ and ‘What do you think really happened to former Prime Minister Harold Holt?’

(And that’s just a taste of what’s to come…)

You (and us) every week. ^^^^

If you’re selected, we’ll also be asking how you’re dealing with the pandemic; the next six months are going to be unlike anything Australia has seen before, and we want to know how you’re coping. Great? Not so great? On the verge of tears 23 hours per day? Same.

You probably have some more questions about the series, so here are some preemptive answers:

What kind of people are you looking to feature?

Everyone and anyone is welcome to apply, so long as you’re living in Australia and aged between 18 and 35.

How do I apply for 27 Pedestrians?

To register your interest, take a few minutes to fill in this form so we can learn a bit more about who you are, where you’re from and what makes you unique. You can also film a one-minute video to accompany your application, although this isn’t mandatory if you CBF.

If we think you could be a good fit, we’ll get in touch very soon.

What do I need to do if I’m selected?

It’s pretty simple. All you’ll need to do is jump online for a 10-minute face-to-face video chat, once a month, over a six-month period. We’ll make sure it’s at a time that suits your schedule – we want you to be able to talk freely, so doing it from home (or another place you feel comfortable) is ideal! Nobody wants to chat aliens or masturbation with their boss nearby, ya know?

You’ll also need to be comfortable with your face appearing in front of P.TV’s combined social audience of more than 400,000 people. It’s not as scary as it sounds, promise.

So, to recap: do you have strong opinions? Are you keen to share them? Then we’re keen as to hear from you.

APPLY HERE.