Welp, I guess now is as good a time as ever to roll out the 2023 horoscopes!

I, for one, can’t wait for the new year and all its incoming blessings.

Well, it’s not just about blessings, there’s some heavy shit coming our way too (just look at all those eclipses and retrogrades…).

But regardless, forewarned is forearmed, so here, we’ve pulled together everything you need to know about 2023.

When are the 2023 eclipses?

Aries Solar Eclipse on April 20.

Scorpio Lunar Eclipse May 5-6.

Libra Solar Eclipse October 14.

Taurus Lunar Eclipse on October 28-29.

What are the 2023 Mercury Retrograde dates?

December 29, 2022, to January 18, 2023, in Capricorn.

April 21 to May 14 in Taurus.

August 23 to September 15 in Virgo.

December 12 to January 2, 2024, in Sagittarius and Capricorn.

What are the 2023 horoscopes?

ARIES

I know this is the mother of all clichés — and my Aries fam hates clichés — but: 2023 is gonna be your year.

The new year kicks off with luck planet Jupiter in your sign, so from January ’til May, take major risks and they’ll pay off big time for ya.

Step outside your comfort zone when it comes to dating, your werk and pretty much every other sector of life.

In particular, ditch the shit that doesn’t make you happy and invest your time and energy into what does.

If you work your ass off in the first half of the year, you’ll reap the rewards by December.

Also, with Venus strongly in your chart for the first half of the year, expect your relationship to move to the next level or to enter into one that’ll change everything.

This should come as no surprise, but your finances won’t be too crash hot for most of the year so please keep money aside for a rainy day.

With that said, if you make those aforementioned risks, a new money-making venture might be on the cards.

TAURUS

Taureans are so set in their ways and averse to change that they miss out on exciting new things in life. You’d rather be safe and comfortable than venture into the unknown.

Break that cycle in 2023 and some awesome opps will come your way. Suss out avenues you never would’ve thought to search including people who aren’t quite your type, jobs in other fields, courses you never considered studying etc.

Next year is set to be your most progressive year to date. You’re about to do things you never thought you’d ever do, which will have everyone surprised (including yourself) but honestly, I love this for you.

Never let ’em know your next move.

One of the shitty aspects of 2023 is that your relationship with a loved one will go on a downward spiral but trust the planets, this is meant to be.

GEMINI

There’s a certain someone who was dragging your energy down in 2022, perhaps without you even knowing it.

In 2023, keep a look out for who that person is and start to revoke their power over you.

Geminis are resilient peeps who saunter through life in search of bigger and better things, which includes bigger and better comrades.

You may end up losing people: a partner, a mate, your work-wife, whatever it may be. Don’t be afraid of ruffling feathers if it gets you to where you need to be.

When dodgy peeps slip away, even better ones will pop up in their place. You’ll see.

CANCER

Still processing the last few years? Look, everyone is. And given that you’re a Cancer, you spend even longer mulling over the emotional baggage and previous traumas than anyone.

This theme will continue into 2023, but you’ll actually start to find some closure. But only if you stop kicking yourself for your past errors and instead turn your focus to forging your future path.

In particular, spending time in nature (swims in the ocean, mountain hikes, hanging in the park etc) will be an incredibly restorative experience for you.

I also see a healing vacay or two for you. Could be solo or with your favourite humans.

LEO

My Leo mates will be too blessed to be stressed in 2023, particular in the first half thanks to lucky binch Jupiter.

You have the opportunity to level-up your life in all areas (love, work, friendship, health), you just need to get out of your own way.

Your judgmental tendencies have been holding you back from finding true happiness — I’m talking about the way you’ve been judging yourself.

Give yourself a goddamn break and do what you can to silence the neggo voices in your head. Through therapy, self-love etc.

With the nodal shift into Aries-Libra, 2023 will be all about fostering a positive sense of self and when you start to work on that, other things will fall into place.

VIRGO

You will be making BANK in 2023, Virgo.

Could be via a rewarding new job, through a pay rise or with a sick side hustle.

Whatever the revenue stream may be, I bloody love this for you (and your bank account).

The general vibe of the year is about self-improvement and demanding that those around you treat you with the respect that you deserve.

Don’t be afraid to demand more, my Virgo kings and queens, because you’re owed every bit of it!

LIBRA

You’ve spent years doing inner work and putting in the hard yards and you should finally start to see your work come to fruition in 2023.

The best way to do this is by taking a step back before making your moves. Be clever about everything you do, from applying for jobs to asking for raises to shooting your shot with your crushes.

Librans love living on the edge but it’s time to level-up your life and be more calculating and smart. You’re far too fucking smart to sit back and wait for things to fall in place because there’s a chance it won’t happen. Make it happen for yourself!

You’ll find that you’re finally ready to receive the blessings you’ve been manifesting for years.

With that said, you’ll still be haunted by some old patterns that you need to break. Keep doing that inner work because it’s working for ya!

SCORPIO

A you single, Scorp? Well, in 2023, you’ll have the opportunity to meet someone who will change your life. Taken? Your relationship with your significant other will become more deep and intimate, just like my Scorpio fam likes it.

But it won’t come easy, whether single or not. Only by working on yourself and ditching negative behaviours will you attract the right person and develop the right kind of relationship.

In the work space, I see you taking risks and trying new things. Throw the cards up in the air and start over again if you have to. But whatever you do, don’t allow yourself to be bored and / or overcome with stress.

Life is too damn short.

SAGITTARIUS

2023 is the year that my free-spirited Sagittarian peeps set yourselves, well, free!

You’re really coming into your own and learning what you’re capable of. You’re learning to let go of negative shit and embrace the positive.

Your growth and transformation might be uncomfortable for others to bear, especially those who aren’t quite at your level yet. Don’t allow yourself to be anchored down by anyone. Not a friend, a parent, a partner, and especially not your old self.

2023 you is a whole new being!

One way to help you explore your inner self is by reconnecting with past hobbies and talents or learning to develop new ones.

Join a new group or course to expand your mind and challenge yourself.

CAPRICORN

2023 will be all about learning the true power, value and pleasure of saying “no AQUARIUS

Next year will include some epic events that will take up several chapters in the memoir you’re destined to write someday, Aquarius.

There’ll be milestone after milestone, memory after memory, high after high and low after low.

The decisions you make could change the trajectory of your life, so start plotting out the future now and planting seeds that’ll grow as the year ticks on.

In particular, if there’s a life decision you’ve been busting to make but haven’t had the courage, planetary energy in 2023 supports your success so be brave and go for it!

PISCES

I find that Pisceans are one of the most self-aware signs of the zodiac, but despite your hyper-awareness of your faults, you allow yourself to step in shit time and time again.

In 2023, take that self-awareness to a new level. Transform it into accountability so that you actually start making some changes.

Ditch negative behaviours and start transforming your life and yourself into someone you actually love looking at in the mirror.

With hard-work planet Saturn entering your sign in March and staying there for the rest of the year, open your eyes to the possibilities that are right in front of you. You’ve been putting your progress in the ‘too hard’ basket for years ‘cos you’ve been too afraid to try and expand.

It’s time to start backing yourself!

HAPPY NEW YEAR, MATES!!! x

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.