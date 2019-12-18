Thanks for signing up!

Can ya bloody believe there’s only 13 days left of 2019? THIRTEEN?

And because a whole lot of shit went down over the last 12 months, punters are wondering what the next year, the first of the new decade, holds for us.

Well lucky for you curious folk, there’s a Twitter account making a bunch of predictions for the new year and honestly, a lot of them sound pretty damn plausible to me.

Let’s have a little gander at the best ones, shall we?

Another Drake scandal

Drake will be involved in another scandal, similarly to the one involving Millie Bobby Brown. — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 17, 2019

Less Kardashians

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will come to an end (2020/2021) — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 17, 2019

More Jenner

The Life of Kylie, season 2. — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 17, 2019

Apple vs Samsung

Apple will sue Samsung, again. — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 15, 2019

Female-led GTA

For the first time in Grand Theft Auto history, GTA 6 will contain a female protagonist. — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 15, 2019

New Windows

Microsoft will officially announce a whole new Windows operating system. — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 17, 2019

We’ll FINALLY get that long-awaited new RiRi album plus a tour

Rihanna’s album, first half of 2020. It will be huge. — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 15, 2019

Rihanna to announce a tour! — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 5, 2019

Rrrrriiiiissssseeeeee and shiiiiiiiiiiinnnnneeeee

Kylie Jenner will release or appear in a song. — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 5, 2019

Coffee killer

News will break out that a customer has died from a Starbucks drink. — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 5, 2019

Mo reboots, mo problems

Cast members will begin to tease. pic.twitter.com/7MmmHETvhp — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) November 26, 2019

READ MORE FUCK YEAH: Sagittarius Season Is Here To Summon Your Inner Wild Child

There’s a bunch more wild predictions so head on over to 2020 predicts to suss ’em out.