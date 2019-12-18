Can ya bloody believe there’s only 13 days left of 2019? THIRTEEN?
And because a whole lot of shit went down over the last 12 months, punters are wondering what the next year, the first of the new decade, holds for us.
Well lucky for you curious folk, there’s a Twitter account making a bunch of predictions for the new year and honestly, a lot of them sound pretty damn plausible to me.
Let’s have a little gander at the best ones, shall we?
Another Drake scandal
Drake will be involved in another scandal, similarly to the one involving Millie Bobby Brown.
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 17, 2019
Less Kardashians
Keeping Up With the Kardashians will come to an end (2020/2021)
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 17, 2019
More Jenner
The Life of Kylie, season 2.
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 17, 2019
Apple vs Samsung
Apple will sue Samsung, again.
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 15, 2019
Female-led GTA
For the first time in Grand Theft Auto history, GTA 6 will contain a female protagonist.
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 15, 2019
New Windows
Microsoft will officially announce a whole new Windows operating system.
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 17, 2019
We’ll FINALLY get that long-awaited new RiRi album plus a tour
Rihanna’s album, first half of 2020. It will be huge.
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 15, 2019
Rihanna to announce a tour!
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 5, 2019
Rrrrriiiiissssseeeeee and shiiiiiiiiiiinnnnneeeee
Kylie Jenner will release or appear in a song.
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 5, 2019
Coffee killer
News will break out that a customer has died from a Starbucks drink.
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) December 5, 2019
Mo reboots, mo problems
2020 pic.twitter.com/BpK2vgWQIS
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) November 26, 2019
2020 pic.twitter.com/Qpr6ZlU2v3
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) November 26, 2019
2020/early 2021 pic.twitter.com/Ld3qWGEB9D
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) November 26, 2019
Cast members will begin to tease. pic.twitter.com/7MmmHETvhp
— 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) November 26, 2019
There’s a bunch more wild predictions so head on over to 2020 predicts to suss ’em out.