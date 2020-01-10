New year, same shows, but brand spanking new seasons that we’re just dying to watch.

If ya thought 2019 was a huge year in television, just wait ’til ya see what 2020 has in store.

Last year, we were hooked on the weekly drama of Power and LOLed at the hilarious gags on Miracle Workers and now those shows and more are coming back at us with new seasons.

But if, however, you had your head in the sand in 2019, now’s the time to jump onto Stan and binge watch the previous seasons of the below shows so that you’re up to date when the new eps drop and it’s all your mates and co-workers wanna talk about.

Now without any further adieu, behold all the shows you’re gonna be obsessing over this year.

Has your life been a meaningless sucking pit of emptiness since the shocking mid-season finale of Power season 6? ‘Coz same.

But all will soon be revealed with the season having finally returned to Stan, and with a new ep dropping weekly, same day as the U.S., I’ll be hightailing it home to shotgun the couch and watch as more clues are unveiled.

If you’re a diehard Power fan then you know exactly what I’m talking about but if you haven’t caught the show yet, I recommend you jump on it ASAP and power (hehe) through all six seasons on Stan ‘coz we’re just weeks away from the epic conclusion.

The pages are turning over at Scarlet magazine and your fave tripod are in for a whole lotta turmoil, both in their personal and professional lives, in season 4 of The Bold Type.

Last season, Scarlet’s editor-in-chief, Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin), left the mag in a blaze of glory, forcing the rest of the team to wonder what’s next for the future of the brand.

Jane (Katie Stevens) is dealing with major relationship drama after catching her boyfriend macking on with someone else on a book tour and Kat (Aussie babe Aisha Dee) has qualms of her own with Adena (Nikohl Boosheri).

Meanwhile Sutton (Meghann Fahy) is trying her hand at being a ~fashion influencer~ which is a big 2020 mood.

The highly anticipated fourth season hits Stan on January 24, with new eps dropping weekly, so mark your diaries!

The wait is almost over for the brand new season of delightfully cooked (literally) series Better Call Saul.

The hotly anticipated fifth season should be at the top of your must-watch list for 2020 ‘coz not only does it continue the epic universe that started with Breaking Bad, but according to Bob Odenkirk (who plays Saul Goodman), it’s “the best season we’ve ever done.”

“It’s going to blow your mind, and I’m not kidding about either of those things. It’s fucking awesome,” he told Deadline. “I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s just shattering in every direction, and I love it.”

There’s a whole lotta mystery surrounding the fifth season which has us all the more eager to see what’s gonna go down.

While ya wait for the new season to drop on February 24, go back and binge-watch the entirety of Breaking Bad and the first four seasons of Better Call Saul so you’re ready for the next ’round of madness.

Honey! What’s going on? What’s that? What’s happening? Will & Grace is finally coming to an end after 11 seasons?

Noooooooooooooo

Well, as the old saying goes: All’s well that ends well. And from what we’ve seen, the iconic comedy series ends very well indeed and the finale is bound to be one of the biggest TV moments of the year all time.

In the final season, Grace (Debra Messing) gets knocked up and has to deal with becoming a mama at her age which makes for loads of hilarious but emotional eps as the gang get ready to say goodbye.

The final season features a host of epic guest stars including Demi Lovato, Joel McHale, Ryan Phillippe, Gus Kenworthy and Billie Lourd, the granddaughter of the late Debbi Reynolds who played Grace’s mother, Bobbi Adler.

The first few episodes of the last season are now streaming on Stan (and they’re a hoot and a half!), with new eps dropping weekly, the same day as the U.S.

Catch all eight seasons of the OG series on Stan as well as all three seasons of the epic revival for non-stop laughs.

After a drama-filled first half of its second season, All American is returning on January 21 and holy hell, we’re in for a treat.

The previous ep featured a death, a big game, and more mystery, leaving punters gasping for breath (again, no spoilers! The answers await you on Stan).

Now we’re finally gonna see what happens next and with the series just having been renewed for a third season, something tells me there’s a lot more drama to come.

Inspired by the real-life high school years of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger, All American has been heralded as The O.C. meets Friday Night Lights, which is one helluva combo.

The midseason premiere drops exclusively on Stan on January 21 which gives you enough time to binge the first season and the first few eps of season 2.

That batshit comedy series starring Daniel Radcliffe as an angel and Steve Buscemi as God is back for a second season and good sweet lord, I can’t bloody wait.

Miracle Workers is an anthology series based on Simon Rich’s book, What In God’s Name. Since it’s an anthology, the second season will see Radcliffe and Buscemi take on different, but equally loopy, characters.

In season 2, the Lorne Michaels-produced series will focus on a group of villagers during the Dark Ages who are trying to stay positive in a time of inequality and fake news.

It’s set to drop only on Stan on January 29. In the meantime, catch all seven eps of the first season and prepare for the wildest ride of your life.

Oh, and here’s the insane trailer: