The 2020 Oscars may be done and dusted, but the subsequent tweets and memes about the ceremony will forever be in my heart.

From Bong Joon Ho being Bong Joon Ho to Billy Porter leading a double life as a cold office secretary, the audience’s concerned reactions to Eminem‘s interesting performance to James Corden and Rebel Wilson dressing as literal cats, this year’s festivities produced some batshit reactions.

We simply must dive straight in.

I would take a bullet for Bong Joon Ho. Period.

Billy is channeling me arriving to a party versus me an hour later, sitting by a bonfire while a dude with one dreadlock sings “Wonderwall” with his guitar. Not happy, Jan.

READ MORE 'Parasite' Just Became The First Ever Non-English Film To Win The Oscar For Best Picture

Big mood. Will probably end up as his toilet brush, in which case we have no choice but to stan.

The following cat is all of us. Every single one of us.

THIS:

ALSO THIS:

I’m cackling.

I’m sure that’s enough material here to last us until next year’s ceremony. That being said, I’ll most certainly be shrieking about the audience’s priceless reactions to Eminem‘s performance for all of eternity. I mean, seriously, I dare you to find someone more displeased that Martin Scorsese watching Slim Shady. God bless the sleuths of the internet – I bow to thee.

READ MORE Which Concerned Audience Reaction During Eminem's Oscar Performance Are You
Image: Getty Images / Amy Sussman & Kevork Djansezian / Stringer; Twitter / @BeardedGenius