Thanks for signing up!

The 2020 Oscars may be done and dusted, but the subsequent tweets and memes about the ceremony will forever be in my heart.

From Bong Joon Ho being Bong Joon Ho to Billy Porter leading a double life as a cold office secretary, the audience’s concerned reactions to Eminem‘s interesting performance to James Corden and Rebel Wilson dressing as literal cats, this year’s festivities produced some batshit reactions.

We simply must dive straight in.

I would take a bullet for Bong Joon Ho. Period.

Jess Mariano walked so Timothée could fix my Honda pic.twitter.com/11XuU32QTR — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) February 10, 2020

Billy Porter has somehow managed to master both being at the #Oscars and what people look like tweeting about it pic.twitter.com/1DpxpRx5Ht — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 9, 2020

Billy is channeling me arriving to a party versus me an hour later, sitting by a bonfire while a dude with one dreadlock sings “Wonderwall” with his guitar. Not happy, Jan.

Ehhhhhhhh yeah fuck it pic.twitter.com/0gUWtTcX9u — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 9, 2020

the oscars are bold for having people on stage dressed in midsommar outfits wen they did not give it a single nomination — clemmie – PARASITE BP WINNER (@cIemmie) February 10, 2020

There should be Parasite cast members hiding in secret passageways all over the stage. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 10, 2020

Taika Waititi putting his oscar under the chair is a mood. #Oscars ???? Brie Larson via Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/rpC5tVOVfT — Brie Larson Online (@blarsononline) February 10, 2020

Big mood. Will probably end up as his toilet brush, in which case we have no choice but to stan.

Imagine working your entire life to win an Oscar and this is who gives it to you https://t.co/seLCyky3MR — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 10, 2020

The following cat is all of us. Every single one of us.

Oscars show producers trying to connect with “the youth” by bringing Eminem #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1r9rtexpe4 — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese and his daughter reacting to Eminem. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/n4eMXf7DfZ — Steven Santos (@stevensantos) February 10, 2020

THIS:

Me after smoking weed for the first time pic.twitter.com/4nq76LFSZR — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 10, 2020

ALSO THIS:

tfw you drink almond milk pic.twitter.com/bJIolX2RFU — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 10, 2020

I’m cackling.

parasite meeting green book on the best picture wikipedia page #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pxu4DTLesV — matt (@RealMattGannon) February 10, 2020

I’m sure that’s enough material here to last us until next year’s ceremony. That being said, I’ll most certainly be shrieking about the audience’s priceless reactions to Eminem‘s performance for all of eternity. I mean, seriously, I dare you to find someone more displeased that Martin Scorsese watching Slim Shady. God bless the sleuths of the internet – I bow to thee.