Netflix has announced the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why will premiere June 5, via an emotional video of the series’ stars.

In the show’s final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say their goodbyes, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face [checks notes] “heartbreaking choices” that could impact their futures forever.

The final season consists of 10 episodes, and stars Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Timothy Granaderos, and Anne Winters to name a handful.

In honour of the last season, Netflix shared a touching video of the cast’s last table read and moments from filming, featuring the song The Night We Met by Lord Huron.

Say your last goodbye to 13 Reasons Why when season 4 premieres June 5 at 5.00pm AEST.

June 5th. The final season. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bBuDkSpwCe — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 11, 2020

While you wait for June 5 to roll around, you can watch / catch up on all episodes of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix.

In terms of other new original content, expect the interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend special to premiere May 12, Hannah Gadsby‘s stand-up comedy special Douglas on May 26, and all episodes of Steve Carell‘s highly anticipated new workplace comedy, Space Force, on May 29.

The series comes from co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), and focuses on decorated pilot / four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell) who is tasked with leading the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. His mission? To get boots on the moon… again. The series also stars John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.