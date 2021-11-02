At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Papa Boba Fett is an organised crime boss on Tatooine in the first official trailer for Disney’s The Book Of Boba Fett.

Disney released the first official trailer for the standalone Boba Fett series this morning and it feels like The Sopranos or Goodfellas if it were set in a galaxy far, far away.

In it, the iconic bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) and his trusty mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigate the galaxy’s criminal underworld and attempt to claim power in Tatooine, the planet that was formerly ruled by Fett’s former employer and slimy crime boss, Jabba the Hutt.

And boy, does it look fun. In one scene, a helmetless Fett visits a group of green-skinned aliens and looks to set himself up as the new crime lord.

“What prevents us all from killing you and taking what we want,” one fugly green alien gangster asks him.

Shand, standing over them all at the table reminds them: “If you had spoken such insolence to Jabba, he’d have fed you to his menagerie”.

Then Fett puts his helmet on and tells them in a calm tone reminiscent of Robert De Niro in The Godfather: “Please, speak freely.”

Idk if it’s the Tatooine climate or what but I’m getting chills down my spine already.

“Jabba ruled with fear,” he adds in the trailer. “I intend to rule with respect.”

It’s giving very “you come into my house on the day my son is to be a bounty hunter, and you ask me to do murder for money” kinda vibes.

The trailer also gives us some great set pieces as Fett and Shand travel across the desert to pay a visit to the respected members of the community. You know, like this funny bug-eyed fellow.

Side note, while we’re here, what the living space ball fuck is this thing? I wanna blaster it – or whatever we’re calling this mosquito on land looking bug with a sagging pouch of blood-looking liquid – in the face.

If anything, this show is going to deliver the weird and wacky characters we’ve come to know from the Star Wars extended universe – including these bucktoothed weirdos.

Oh also, the boys, AKA the Tusken Raiders, are back, baby.

You can watch the full trailer for Disney’s The Book of Boba Fett below.

The Book of Boba Fett was first teased in a post-credits scene in the season finale of The Mandalorian season two.

The show is executively produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, and co-executively produced by Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck, and produced and co-produced by John Bartnicki and John Hampian, respectively.

If you’re itching for a bounty hunter bruising, you can catch the series when it premieres exclusively on Disney Plus on December 29.