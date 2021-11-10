PEDESTRIAN.TV has linked up with Disney+ to help you celebrate Disney+ Day!

I, a former child, am so delighted to report that the inaugural Disney+ Day is coming to town. It’s exactly what it sounds like – a multitude of content from across the many brands on Disney+, as well as news, trailers, and plenty of fan love. If you already had plans for November 12, cancel them. Just cancel them.

In celebration of Disney+ Day, subscribers will score access to a whole bunch of exclusive goodies. So what can we expect from the inaugural Disney+ Day? Well, fire up the ol’ group chat and start assigning snack duties ‘cos I smell a big ol’ movie night.

Disney+ Day will feature humongous premieres from all of the marquee brands on the service, so that’s Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

Think: the streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (!!!), starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung. Now I don’t know about you lot, but I didn’t get to watch this on the big screen because of the l-word, so I’m absolutely stoked I get the next best thing and that’s watching it on my big (smoll) screen. I feel like my socials have been HYPING this movie up for months now, so I can’t wait to watch it.

Jungle Cruise, the much adored family flick starring dynamic duo Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt, will become available to all subscribers too. It’s an absolute blast and a half and perfect for a family movie night. The Disney+ original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Archie Yates, will make its debut as well. As its name teases, this is an all-new adventure comedy from the beloved holiday film franchise.

It follows Max Mercer, a very mischievous and resourceful young lad who is left behind when his family head off to Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple keen on retrieving a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family home, it’s up to Max to protect it from the intruders. Expect a lottt of giggles, my friends.

What else, you ask?

Well, there’s Dopesick, an original Star series starring Michael Keaton, and the animated short film Ciao Alberto from Pixar, featuring characters from the hit breakout film Luca. AND, Disney+ Day will premiere an all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents, which sees Frozen‘s beloved snowman retelling a slew of Disney tales as only he can. Watch me binge this as a form of self-care.

The Simpsons fans can expect a brand new short that pays tribute to the Disney+ brands too, while National Geographic lovers have the first five episodes from The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2 to look forward to.

But wait, there’s still more.

For those longing to return to a galaxy far, far away, Disney+ is set to debut a new special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett. Marvel fans, meanwhile, will cop a special of their own which will celebrate the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting (insert side eye emoji here) look towards the future.

Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to a total fan celebration on the service, featuring breaking news, first looks, new trailers (!), exclusive clips (!!), and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars (!!!). That is simply music to my ears, I tell you what.