PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Disney+ to announce the upcoming Disney+ Drive-In.

Everyone should know the drill by now.

Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In has been cruising to a city near you for three years in a row now, bringing with it a stack of movies to satisfy every Aussie and their dog.

Sydneysiders will be treated to the Drive-In from March 6th to mid-April, and you best believe you can feast your peepers on the likes of Moulin Rouge, box-office darling Cruella, cross-generational fave Ratatouille and everything in-between.

To make the night one for the history books/family album/group chat, Doordash is returning as the exclusive delivery partner, lending its services so you can order whatever your stomach craves without having to leave your comfy car seat.

On top of that, an entirely new area has been unleashed for this particular event: The Park. Boasting bean bag chairs and table service, venture on over if you want to sit under the stars while you watch stars on the screen. Did that work? I’d say it was flimsy at best.

Have a peruse of the full line-up below:

CommBank Stadium, Sydney: March 6th 2022 – April 17th 2022

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Lion King (Animated)

Mulan (Animated)

Frozen

Cars

Ten Things I Hate About You

The Devil Wears Prada

Moana (Sing-Along)

Hercules

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Moulin Rouge

The Greatest Showman

Coco

The Fault In Our Stars

Deadpool

Pretty Woman

The Princess Diaries

Cruella (Live Action)

The Emperor’s New Groove

Ratatouille

Freaky Friday

Mrs Doubtfire

Beauty and The Beast (Live Action)

Encanto

Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings

The Parent Trap

The Proposal

Raya and the Last Dragon

Tangled

Spotted a handful of flicks that tickle your fancy? Head HERE to suss out the schedule and snag tickets.