Aussie sexual wellness company Vush is encouraging you to cum first with its new 30-day #ICOMEFIRST masturbation challenge. Yep, you read that right. They’re giving you a reason to maz every day for 30 days to help reduce your stress, improve your sleep, boost your mood, and much more.

The best part about this whole shebang, aside from the encouragement to maz every day for a month, is that when you sign up for the masturbation challenge, you score a sweet little discount code for 50% off Vush’s best-selling Empress 2 vibrator.

Vush Empress 2, $110 (usually $220)

See that little baddie? She could be all yours. Word on the street is that Empress 2 mimics the sensation of really good oral sex, but without any strings attached. We’ll take it!

Here’s how you can get started on the 30-day masturbation challenge.

1. Set Up Your 30-Day Masturbation Challenge Calendar

Vush is encouraging you to take charge of your routine and pencil in time to masturbate each day. When you sign up for VUSH’s 30-Day Masturbation Challenge, they’ll send you out a calendar outlining a different challenge each day — from new positions to erotica recommendations and possible locations to get it on at.

2. Journal Your Experience

Journaling is an excellent way to learn more about yourself at any point in life, but Vush is encouraging it throughout your 30-day masturbation journey. Take note of what tickles ya fancy and what doesn’t. Notice how you feel before, during and post-cum throughout the challenge. And watch as you discover the best way to maximise your maz.

3. Use Lube

So many people don’t realise how much lube adds to the experience of masturbation (and partnered sex, for that matter). It removes awkward friction and adds a layer of sensuality to the experience if you let it.

Hot tip: silicone-based lube cannot be used with silicone sex toys, and oil-based lube can break down condoms!

4. Use Vibrators

Whether you’re keen to upgrade from a manual maz or just looking for an excuse to buy another vibrator, investing in some quality toys can spice things up and help the experimentation process. A vibrator is essential in a 30-Day Masturbation Challenge, and a variety of vibrators to choose from each day is even better.

That’s where the 50% off Vush’s best-selling Empress 2 comes in handy (in more ways than one).

If you’re keen to partake in the big month of maz, you can sign up here.