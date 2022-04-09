If your credit card’s looking for a workout, we just found it. As of today (Sunday, April 10), Amazon is throwing one helluva sale across every category — homewares, tech, fashion, beauty, gaming, and more. Offt, that sounds sexy!
The sale runs until midnight Wednesday, April 13, meaning shoppers will have three massive days to score a variety of discounts. So if you’ve had some things lingering in your Amazon cart, now’s the time to check that baby out.
According to Amazon, there will also be new spicy deals every day of the sale, so make sure you bookmark this page to keep up with the latest and greatest, folks.
Now, without further ado — here are all the spicy sales worth shopping. Ya welcome!
Peep the Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Deals
Fashion
- Lacoste — Save on select Lacoste clothing
- Bonds — Save on select Bonds clothing
- Nike — Save on select Nike apparel
- Under Armour — Save on select Under Armour apparel and shoes
- FILA — Save on select FILA clothing
- Wrangler — Save on select men’s and women’s Wrangler clothing
- Rip Curl — Save on select Rip Curl clothing, shoes and accessories
- The North Face — Save on select North Face clothing
- Champion — Save on Champion clothing and accessories
- Dickies — Save on select men’s and women’s Dickies clothing
Beauty
- Avene — Save on select Avene products
- Bioderma — Save on select Bioderma products
- COSRX — Save on select COSRX products
- Laneige — Save on select Laneige products
- Weleda — Save on select Weleda products
- Eylure — Save on select Eylure lashes
- Dr.Jart — Save on select Dr.Jart products
- SULWHASOO — Save on select Sulwhasoo products
- Panasonic — Save on select Panasonic personal care products
Tech
- Amazon Echo Devices — Save on select Echo devices
- Sony — Save on select Sony headphones
- Crosley Turntables — 20% off select Crosley products
- Lenovo — Save on select laptops, tablets, monitors, and accessories
- Urbanears — Save on select Urbanears headphones and speakers
- Anker — Save on select Anker accessories
- LG — Save on select LG monitors
Home & Kitchen
- Instant Pot — Save on select Instant Pot essentials and accessories
- Logan & Mason — Save on select Logan & Mason bedding products
- Tontine — Save on Tontine pillows, quilts and bedding
- Cooper & Co — Save on select Cooper & Co. homewares
- Philips — Save on selected Home and Kitchen products from Philips
- Bosch — Save on select Bosch tools
All Big Smile Sale deals are as marked.
