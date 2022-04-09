At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your credit card’s looking for a workout, we just found it. As of today (Sunday, April 10), Amazon is throwing one helluva sale across every category — homewares, tech, fashion, beauty, gaming, and more. Offt, that sounds sexy!

The sale runs until midnight Wednesday, April 13, meaning shoppers will have three massive days to score a variety of discounts. So if you’ve had some things lingering in your Amazon cart, now’s the time to check that baby out.

According to Amazon, there will also be new spicy deals every day of the sale, so make sure you bookmark this page to keep up with the latest and greatest, folks.

Now, without further ado — here are all the spicy sales worth shopping. Ya welcome!

Peep the Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Deals

Fashion

  • Lacoste — Save on select Lacoste clothing
  • Bonds — Save on select Bonds clothing
  • Nike — Save on select Nike apparel
  • Under Armour — Save on select Under Armour apparel and shoes
  • FILA — Save on select FILA clothing
  • Wrangler — Save on select men’s and women’s Wrangler clothing
  • Rip Curl Save on select Rip Curl clothing, shoes and accessories
  • The North Face Save on select North Face clothing
  • Champion Save on Champion clothing and accessories
  • DickiesSave on select men’s and women’s Dickies clothing

Beauty

  • Avene Save on select Avene products
  • BiodermaSave on select Bioderma products
  • COSRXSave on select COSRX products
  • LaneigeSave on select Laneige products
  • Weleda Save on select Weleda products
  • Eylure Save on select Eylure lashes
  • Dr.Jart Save on select Dr.Jart products
  • SULWHASOOSave on select Sulwhasoo products
  • PanasonicSave on select Panasonic personal care products

Tech

  • Amazon Echo Devices — Save on select Echo devices
  • SonySave on select Sony headphones
  • Crosley Turntables20% off select Crosley products
  • Lenovo — Save on select laptops, tablets, monitors, and accessories
  • Urbanears — Save on select Urbanears headphones and speakers
  • Anker — Save on select Anker accessories
  • LG — Save on select LG monitors

Home & Kitchen

  • Instant PotSave on select Instant Pot essentials and accessories
  • Logan & Mason Save on select Logan & Mason bedding products
  • TontineSave on Tontine pillows, quilts and bedding
  • Cooper & CoSave on select Cooper & Co. homewares
  • Philips — Save on selected Home and Kitchen products from Philips
  • Bosch — Save on select Bosch tools

All Big Smile Sale deals are as marked.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime here.

