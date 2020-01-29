The hosts of UK morning TV program This Morning were blessed with sheer royalty yesterday. Whomst, you ask? Why, an 80-year-old pensioner by the name of Iris Jones who stopped by the studio to provide extremely candid insight into her sex life with her “Egyptian toyboy”.

I, too, hope to be have a hunky Egyptian toyboy at the age of 80. Inspirational.

Iris met her 35 year-old hunk o’ spunk online and, after two weeks, and Mohamed professing his love, Iris flew to Cairo. Iris’ family and friends were obviously super against the idea, but Iris was on a one-woman mission for some young D… And who can bloody blame her?

“The first night… pretty rough,” Iris told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. “It was rough. Nobody’d been near me for 35 years. I thought I was a virgin again.”

Things then took an inspired turn. “Can I say what we used? A whole tube of KY jelly.”

“And the thing is, I couldn’t walk the next day,” Queen Iris reflected, as the co-hosts cried with laughter. “I felt as if I’d been riding a horse.”

Iris has received mass adoration online, with many praising her being an 80-year-old who’s open and proud about her sexuality. And hey, as long as Iris is having a blessed time in the sack, who are we to judge?

Check out the interview below. Have a stunningly sexual day.