

Dating isn’t always fun, especially when you find out someone isn’t who you thought they were.



That’s where new dating app Helium (as in helium balloons) comes in to help a brother (or sister) out. Once you’ve started communicating with someone on the app, you can label them with one of Helium’s tags for all others users to see. These include:

Cute

Chill

Funny

Lit

Cringe

Ghost

Sleazy

Hot

Sweet

Cheeky

Wild

Rude

Fake

If you weren’t taking accountability for your actions on dating apps, now you will, and that includes me. I’m not the shadiest bitch in all of the land but I’ve definitely left a few people on seen, and its safe to say I won’t be doing that any more. Don’t want to ruin my chances with the potential daddy to my children by being labelled a ghost by the masses, you know?



Either the top tag or latest tag will show on the person’s profile, meaning Helium members can filter down their results if they’re into, say, “funny” people. (Laughing someone into bed is a real thing, be warned.)

“Helium lets you tag other users for all to see,” Helium’s CEO, Dave Heysen, told PEDESTRIAN.TV. “Tag people negatively or positively, from Cute to Cringe or Sweet to Sleazy. Helium is not just another dating app, we’re bringing conversation back.” It also does a bunch of other things really differently to the other dating apps out there.

READ MORE Rihanna Has Broken Up With Her Billionaire Boyfriend But Will Probably Be Fine, Hey

For example, you don’t have to match with someone to reach out and speak to them – Helium removes this barrier. You know how usually you like someone, but then you’ve gotta wait and see if they like you too? It’s torture. Yeah, none of that. You just go forth and try your luck. You’ll be notified in a “hi” tab when a message is received.



Active users are more likely to be found at the top of the Helium feed, meaning you can whittle down those unlikely to check their profile for months at a time. This app is deleting all those dating deterrents that could be keeping us outta the game.

There’s an in-built photo editor too, but your mandatory photo is verified by Amazon’s image-checking platform, Rekognition, to filter out Catfishes and deflate the need for Nev and Max‘s assistance in your dating life.

The app launched on Boxing Day and has already been picking up some serious steam thanks to its different features. They’re going to be running a dating panel at PEDESTRIAN.TV’s Selfish Saturday presented by The House of Angostura – an entire day dedicated to self-care – alongside a mental health session with influencer Alex Hayes and a climate change session with model and activist Laura Wells.

READ MORE Our Selfish Saturday Festival Is Coming To Melbs So Time To Love Thyself

It’s all going down on Feb 22nd at Melbourne’s The Timber Yard – you can see the whole lineup here and buy tix for $50 (with $5 of every purchase going to RSPCA’s bushfire relief) here.

In the meanwhile, enjoy life sans unsolicited dick pics.

It’s joyous.