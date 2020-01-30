Those who have not bottomed before simply do not understand the hole heap of effort required to bottom successfully. Many ignorant beings think you can just stick it in, but that’d be a rather shit situation. In actuality, prepping the bussy takes takes practice, skill, and a commendable dedication to the sesh, which is why a porn star’s brave whistleblowing tweet has the bottoms of the world up in arms. Bottoms up, if you will.

Adult film star Armond Rizzo, AKA one of the most renowned bottoms in all of the land, has slammed a porn studio for paying tops more than bottoms, subsequently pouring the damn tea on gay porn’s current wage gap. Homo she betta don’t.

Rizzo took to Twitter this week to expose a film studio that’d been interested in working with him. “What I found out about them is mind blowing,” he tweeted, “They pay bottoms way less than tops n there excuse the site is more top dominant, I don’t give a fuck who are you to say that a bottom is worth less????”

This has never happened to me but there’s a studio who is interested in me and what I found out about them is mind blowing. They pay bottoms way less than tops n there excuse the site is more top dominant, I don’t give a fuck who are you to say that a bottom is worth less???? — Armond Rizzo (@ArmondRizzoXXX) January 25, 2020

How douchey of them. Rizzo then elaborated on the amount of effort it takes to bottom, in comparison to being a top.

You know how many scenes I’ve done where I’ve done all the fucken work because the top is lazy as fuck. — Armond Rizzo (@ArmondRizzoXXX) January 25, 2020

READ MORE How To Best Prepare Your Bussy For The Boom Boom

Judging by the following tweet, a wage gap in the gay porn industry has been present since the dawn of time.

I can tell you, that in the 90s, paying tops more $$$ was very common. Almost every studio I worked for paid me less than the top. It was wrong then, it is wrong now. — Bryan Stone (@BryanSt62524652) January 29, 2020

Subsequently, many began to defend the bottoms of the world.

BOTTOMING IS LIKE 20 TIMES MORE WORK AND RISK! Wtf!? — Firebearisland (@firebearisland) January 25, 2020

That makes no sense. Not everyone can take a tops big tool. That studio should be blackballed. By the way, if anything bottoms should be payed more the amount of pounding they can take. — Vincent Lee (@vinnieboiblue) January 27, 2020

Some would argue that tops are rarer entities, hence the higher pay cheque, but, as I’ve mentioned above, anyone who argues that tops should be paid more simple haven’t bottomed before. Equality for all, I say.

#BottomLivesMatter