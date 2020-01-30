Those who have not bottomed before simply do not understand the hole heap of effort required to bottom successfully. Many ignorant beings think you can just stick it in, but that’d be a rather shit situation. In actuality, prepping the bussy takes takes practice, skill, and a commendable dedication to the sesh, which is why a porn star’s brave whistleblowing tweet has the bottoms of the world up in arms. Bottoms up, if you will.

Adult film star Armond Rizzo, AKA one of the most renowned bottoms in all of the land, has slammed a porn studio for paying tops more than bottoms, subsequently pouring the damn tea on gay porn’s current wage gap. Homo she betta don’t.

Rizzo took to Twitter this week to expose a film studio that’d been interested in working with him. “What I found out about them is mind blowing,” he tweeted, “They pay bottoms way less than tops n there excuse the site is more top dominant, I don’t give a fuck who are you to say that a bottom is worth less????”

How douchey of them. Rizzo then elaborated on the amount of effort it takes to bottom, in comparison to being a top.

Judging by the following tweet, a wage gap in the gay porn industry has been present since the dawn of time.

Subsequently, many began to defend the bottoms of the world.

Some would argue that tops are rarer entities, hence the higher pay cheque, but, as I’ve mentioned above, anyone who argues that tops should be paid more simple haven’t bottomed before. Equality for all, I say.

#BottomLivesMatter

