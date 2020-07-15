Now that Victoria has been urged to wear face masks outside the house, especially in busy places where you can’t keep 1.5m distance from others, it’s absolutely time to invest in a reusable, washable face mask. So here are a bunch of places selling cloth masks for your everyday needs.

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services advises that two types of masks are good at protecting yourself from others, and vice-versa – disposable surgical masks, and reusable cloth masks. Because the surgical ones are disposable and single-use only, it’s definitely better for the environment that you invest in a washable one – and you’ll likely remember to take it with you when you head out in public.

Where To Buy Reusable Face Masks Online In Australia

This Sydney-based collective have been making cloth masks from offcuts of their best-selling fabrics and patterns and is a total lucky dip for what you’re gonna get. As well as the money from each mask going to help employ the collective’s sewing techs with refugee backgrounds, The Social Collective is also doing a Buy One, Give One initiative, with a mask donated to someone in need for every one bought.

Cotton On are now selling washable, reusable cloth face masks as part of the Cotton On Foundation range. You can grab them at Cotton On, Factorie, and Typo, or online through the group’s website. As it’s a part of the foundation range – like the tote bags, bottled water, and other little things you can grab at the registers – 100% of the proceeds go to empowering youth through education and access to healthcare.

Employing and empowering women from refugee and asylum seeker families, Second Stitch in Melbourne is now making face masks to help support some of the city’s most disadvantaged residents. They’ve been selling like hotcakes, so keep an eye out for the next drop.

Known for all your socks and jocks needs since forever, Bonds has now expanded into making reusable cloth face masks for Aussies. Knowing how bloody comfy the knickers are, I’m sure these cotton masks are just as gentle and cosy on your other cheeks (the face ones.) These masks last for up to 20 washes and you can buy them on their own or in a multi-pack for a few different colour options.

Leaning in on the adorable twee vibe that Dangerfield already gives, these very sweet face masks will certainly brighten your day – or you can go for a flat black or white if that’s more your vibe. Each mask has an inbuilt filter pocket so you can change that over as well for added protection. Buy ’em individually or in a pack of five for fifty bucks. The gingham multi-pack is so cute, with one in just about every colour.

Made with the classic kitsch Monster Threads aesthetic, these face masks feature cute prints for both adults and kiddies. At the time of writing, they’re very much sold out but are taking on pre-orders for the next batch due in at the end of July, so if you want a face mask with sweet little pink galahs and cockatoos on it, here’s where to grab ’em.

Female-funded Australian company Clear Collective has a very healthy range of reusable face masks, offering straight fabric ones and ones with a handy valve to help with the condensation that gathers in the mask from your breath. All of the masks are hand-washable and come with a couple of filters you can change out weekly, for the best protection.

Made ethically in Melbourne by women from a range of backgrounds and communities, these two-layer reusable face masks come in men’s, women’s and unisex varieties, with new stock added daily. They’ve had a high demand for masks and the sisters are working as quickly as they can to fulfil all orders. All the masks come with an inbuilt pocket so you can pop in another fabric layer or a filter if you want.

Available in packs of three and in both flat black and a crisp blue, Adidas is now selling face masks that’ll work in well with your workout gear (or your iso-loungewear tracksuit). You can chuck them in the washing machine for a hot wash when they’re ready to be cleaned, and are made with recycled materials.

Probably one of the biggest ranges of reusable face masks out there, Culture Kings has options from brands like Crooks & Castles, SAINT, The Anti-Order, and their own CK label. With prices ranging from $19.95 up to $59.95 for some real heavy-duty-lookin’ things, you’re covered. Literally.