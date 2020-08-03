Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has today warned of “significant boosts” to penalties and enforcement of the current Stage 4 lockdown across Melbourne.

Speaking in Monday’s press conference, Andrews explained that there will be “progressive announcements” over the next few days as authorities attempt to get the spread of coronavirus under control.

“We are undertaking an exercise that has never been done before and there is no playbook, no handbook for a global pandemic of this nature,” he said.”Yesterday we made some announcements and today, some further announcements but there will be progressive announcements made over the next few days to give people the clarity and certainty they need.”



Monday’s announcements included major changes to businesses across metropolitan Melbourne, but Andrews also warned that we’ll see further changes to enforcement and penalties for breaking the lockdown regulations in Tuesday’s press conference.

“To those who are not, you have to make better choices and I will have more to say tomorrow about significant boosts in penalties, significant boosts in enforcement, and again, I am very grateful to the Prime Minister for the partnership that he and I have, because tomorrow’s announcements around some of those issues will involve further ADF, further important support for us to get this job done,” Andrews warned.

As it currently stands, people found to be breaching the lockdown regulations are up for a $1652 on-the-spot fine, with the number much closer to $10,000 if the matter is taken to court.

It’s currently unclear what these changes will specifically entail, but it is expected that Andrews will address it in Tuesday’s press conference.

The news comes after an additional 429 cases were recorded today as the state enters its first day of the unprecedented lockdown.

It is important to note that, regardless of the current Stage 4 restrictions, you can leave your house to escape family violence at any time of day or night without a penalty or fine.