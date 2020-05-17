In huge news for those who’ve been sitting patiently at home for weeks, Premier Daniel Andrews has said that cafes, restaurants and pub dining areas will reopen in Victoria from June 1.

From this date, 20 patrons will be allowed. This number is set to rise to 50 patrons by June 22, and then 100 patrons by the middle of July.

In his statement on reopening venues in Victoria, the Premier said:

“After smashing through our goal of 50,000 tests in the last week, the results of this data has given us the confidence we need to plan to slowly start lifting some more restrictions. Today, and informed by the advice of the Chief Health Officer, I can announce our cautious and careful next steps.”

Andrews said that the continuing low numbers of community transmission and high rates of testing in Victoria have given the state government the confidence to ease restrictions from June 1.

From that date, cafes, restaurants and the dining components of pubs will be able to have 20 patrons per enclosed space.

“On June 22, three weeks later, they can be increased to 50, and in July, so three or four weeks after, we will look to move to 100 patrons in a closed space,” he said.

You can see the full statement from the State Government of Victoria below:

Statement from the Premier: pic.twitter.com/JWHczlUiVM — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) May 16, 2020