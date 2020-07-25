Today in ridiculous conspiracy theory news, the Victorian woman who refused to tell police where she was going at a vehicle checkpoint is back again and is urging us all to “wake up.”

Eve Black, who recently went viral for refusing to tell police officers where she was travelling, has taken to social media to announce that she doesn’t regret her original post.

“I regret nothing. I’m just tired of the abuse and threats. Wake up, sleeper,” she wrote, accompanied by a sheep emoji.

Following the now-viral video, she has made most of her account private and changed her profile picture to a, you guessed it, QAnon picture.

In her original post, Eve referred to the coronavirus (which is absolutely a real thing) as a SCAMdemic.

“I don’t believe there’s a pandemic. It’s a SCAMdemic. Know your rights.”

SCAMdemic, PLANdemic, ONEDIRECTIONSTANdemic, they’re all very clever plays on words, but they’re also not an accurate description for the legitimate health crisis we’re dealing with right now.

Although she didn’t get an on-the-spot fine in the video, Victoria Police have since advised that they are investigating the incident and that Ms Black should be copping a visit from authorities shortly.

“I’m sure she’s looking forward to a knock on the door from police officers,” VIC Police Minister Lisa Neville said.

“What she did was incredibly selfish and by posting it on social media she was encouraging others to do the same.”

If found to have breached the current coronavirus restrictions, she could expect a hefty fine of up to $1652.

Furthermore, Premier Dan Andrews commented on the stupidity of the matter in a press conference on Saturday, warning that disregarding the rules will only result in us being in a lockdown for longer.

“They are working hard to find that person. And that person will either have a lawful reason to be in regional Victoria or that person won’t, and if they don’t, then Victoria Police, I am confident, will fine them,” Andrews said.

Unfortunately, Eve is just one of countless people who are boasting about their blatant disregard for the lockdown in an attempt to assert their freedom.

Whether or not it’s legally enforced, we should all be doing everything in our power to help stop the spread of coronavirus right now. Just because you are legally allowed to do something doesn’t mean that you *should* do it. If we all just do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do, it is less likely that the government will have to introduce further restrictions.

It goes without saying at this point, but the woman in question is not a medical professional. If you have doubts or questions about the coronavirus, the effectiveness of wearing masks or anything else health-related, please talk to your actual doctor.