It’s a good day to be on Team Jacob because Twilight star Taylor Lautner is slinging his pre-loved clothes on Poshmark to raise much-needed funds for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old, most well known for playing Jacob Black in the Twilight saga, took to Instagram to announce the sale, giving fans the opportunity to buy some one-of-a-kind memorabilia as well as… his used gym shorts,

“Spring cleaning!! Selling tons of new and used clothes from my closet! Proceeds to support those affected by COVID-19,” he wrote. It is currently unclear which coronavirus relief charity will receive the funds.

The impressive collection includes a number of signed items he worn on shows like The Ellen Degeneres Show and Scream Queens, as well as regular items of clothing. Don’t pretend your inner Twi-hard didn’t want to sleep in Taylor Launter’s used hoodie.

Prices started at as low as $10USD for a pair of grey Nike shorts, right up to $1,960USD for an authentic, never worn Loewe Madrid leather jacket.

If you’re looking for a gift for that diehard Taylor Lautner fan in your life, you can pick up the exact hoodie he wore in Scream Queens, complete with his signature for $995.

Other strange items include a signed version of the shirt Lautner wore while posing for his cardboard cutout, which will set you back $150.

In addition to raising some money for a good cause, this experience has also given us a strange insight into the wardrobes of one of our generation’s most iconic teen heartthrobs. I don’t know how many jeans I expected Taylor Lautner to own, but I didn’t expect it to be nearing 50.

Yes. This man owns at least 47 pairs of jeans. I’m sorry, but that’s too many pairs of jeans.

Items are being snapped up quickly, but at the time of publishing, there are still 40 items available for purchase on his website if you’re in the market for some Taylor Lautner memorabilia, or just a cheapo pair of Levi’s.

You can snoop inside Taylor Lautner’s virtual wardrobe here.