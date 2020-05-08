If you swore you’d learn to draw during isolation, you’ll be glad to know that Studio Ghibli’s Toshio Suzuki is offering art tutorials on YouTube.

The video comes as Japan’s state of emergency is extended until at least the end of May, leaving millions of residents looking for new isolation hobbies.

Throughout the video, which is available on Nagoya City Board of Education’s YouTube channel, Suzuki encourages fans to try their hand at drawing one of the animation studio’s most iconic characters Chu-Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro.

“Have you all been keeping well? I’m going to teach you how to draw Totoro! OK?” he says in the video. “Here comes the most important part. With the eyes, draw them far apart. This is most important.”

Using a calligraphy brush, Suzuki teaches the audience how to draw Totoro’s cute friend. He discusses how mastering the art of eye spacing is the key to making the iconic character truly come alive.

Suzuki is a popular Japanese film producer and the former president of Studio Ghibli, with an impressive resume including work on films such as Kiki’s Delivery Service, Porco Rosso, Spirited Away and of course, My Neighbour Totoro.

The video was released on the Nagoya City Board of Education’s Youtube channel, which is the area where the upcoming Ghibli theme park will be built.