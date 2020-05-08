Prime Minister Scott Morrison has today announced the framework for a “three-step” plan that’ll hopefully have us returning to normal life as early as July. But the implementation of each stage is a state issue, which means we won’t all be sinking beers in unison, unfortunately.

We’ve already outlined what to expect from each stage of the “three-step” rollout here, but if you’re wondering when your specific state or territory will be back at the pub, we’ve got the answers for you.

Obviously, everything is subject to change, so we’ll be sure to keep this list updated as each state moves through the three steps of restriction relaxation.

Australian Capital Territory: Midnight May 8.

The ACT will see some restrictions relaxed from midnight tonight, with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr announcing that a maximum of 10 people will be allowed to gather in a home for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Restaurants and cafes will not be included in the relaxed restrictions at this stage, ABC reports.

New South Wales: Unclear

NSW residents can expect to stick to the existing lockdown rules over the weekend, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian announcing that the state won’t be rushing to lift further restrictions in any hurry.

Berejiklian acknowledged that she’s looking to re-open the state’s economy as soon as she possibly can, but doesn’t want to cause further outbreaks by acting too quickly.

“NSW will be considering the data we collected in May, to make sure that any further consideration of easing restrictions will be done in a solid way so that we continue to gain ground,” she said prior to Friday’s national cabinet meeting. “You can’t just make a decision and implement it immediately, there’s 8 million people I need to consider.”

Victoria: Decision announced Monday

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that he won’t be looking to announce any changes to restrictions until Monday morning.

“Whilst I welcome the overall pathway, I also welcome the commentary from the Prime Minister that what is done and when … is fundamentally a matter for state and territories,” he said on Friday.

Andrews acknowledged that it’s frustrating to have to wait until Monday for an answer, but urged Victorians to exercise patience as he waits to make an educated decision on the rollout.

“I know it’s frustrating … but now is not the time to become so impatient … that we start doing the wrong thing.”

South Australia: May 11

South Australians will be free to enjoy regional travel, face-to-face university tutorials, outdoor dining at restaurants and more as part of the first stage of relaxed restrictions from May 11, according to Premier Steven Marshall.

As it currently stands, South Australians are already allowed to gather in groups of up to 10 people, with schools remaining open, but now Mr Marshall has gone so far as to encourage regional travel as restrictions are relaxed.

“Not only are we saying it’s possible, in fact we’re encouraging it,” he said. https://twitter.com/Staceylee_/status/1258608073901408256

Western Australia: Decision announced Sunday

WA Premier Mark McGowan has announced that the state government will release their plan to ease restrictions on Sunday, following further deliberation.

“That way everyone can see the way forward for Western Australia out of this crisis,” Mr McGowan said. “Whatever decisions we make here in Western Australia will be done on health advice and it is important that no-one gets complacent during this period.”

Queensland: 11.59pm May 15

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that Queensland will enter stage one of the relaxed restrictions at 11.59pm on Friday May 15. One minute before midnight, pubs, restaurants, clubs, RSLs and cafes across the state will be allowed to open their doors.

Additionally, Palaszczuk announced that Queenslanders will be free to travel up to 150km from their primary place of residence from that date.

Tasmania: Stage 1 from May 18, Stage 2 from June 15

Tasmania has today announced its plans to move into stage 2 relaxation by June 15, subject to public health advice, according to Premier Peter Gutwein.

Funerals will be capped at 20 people as of Monday May 11. However, stage 1 of the relaxation will begin as of Monday May 18. From this date social gatherings will be capped at 10 people, with restaurants and cafes in all settings (including pubs) being allowed to reopen for up to 10 people at a time.

Northern Territory: May 15

The Northern Territory entered stage one of the previous restriction easing plan last Friday, with parks, pools and playgrounds reopened.

As of May 15, stage two restrictions will be eased, which includes eating at restaurants and some bars/pubs, reading at the local library and exercising for less than 2 hours at your local gym.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as each state eases their way back to somewhat normal pre-coronavirus life.