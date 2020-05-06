Don’t get too excited yet, but there’s reports Scott Morrison will soon announce that up to 10 people will be able to gather in one location.

The National Cabinet is meeting this Friday, after which it’s widely expected the PM will announce a relaxing of the social restrictions Australia has been living with for weeks. 7 News reports that gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed, meaning you’ll finally be able to see a group of your friends and family again, in the flesh.

7NEWS can reveal the ban on group gatherings could be eased as early as this week. National Cabinet is set to trial a lifting of restrictions on get-togethers, but not without conditions. https://t.co/box3jqs4sN @Riley7News #auspol #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/EvP6aSOhRy — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) May 6, 2020

It will of course be down to the states to decide how and when social restrictions are eased, but 7 News reports that Morrison wants it done “as soon as possible”, possibly even by this Sunday.

However, NSW residents shouldn’t get too excited just yet. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian fronted media on Thursday morning to say that no restrictions will be eased by Mother’s Day (a.k.a. this Sunday, buy ya mum a present), but that life will start to feel normal “within a matter of weeks”.

Guess it’s time to start remembering how to socialise – and start whittling your friend groups down to 10 people, which is giving me some serious MySpace Top 8 flashbacks.