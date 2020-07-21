As face masks become mandatory in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from midnight Wednesday, there’s a certain question lingering in the minds of every NSW resident glued to the news: should we be wearing face masks as well?

Although infection numbers are nothing like what we’re seeing in Victoria, thankfully, NSW is on the verge of a second wave. Clusters have been identified in the Sydney suburbs of Campbelltown, Casula, Harris Park and Wetherill Park, as well as the regional towns of Bateman’s Bay and Picton.

With this in mind, should all NSW folk start strapping on masks when out in public?

“The short answer is yes,” Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, Professor of Epidemiology of Hospital Infection and Infectious Diseases Control at the University of New South Wales, tells PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“We, in NSW, are at a level where [the numbers] are going to start to accelerate. Human resources are such that it may not be able to keep up with the contact tracing that’s needed. Every case has about 10 cases. And that’s a lot of work.”

According to McLaws, once a person is infected, you have about three days before they become infectious and start spreading.

“If everybody [in NSW] wore one, it would slow down the spread and even get it to a halt. If more than 50% of the population wears one, it does have a very significant impact on slowing the spread down.”

If a Red Zone indicates the return to stage 3 lockdowns and a Green Zone means infection rates dropping to single digits, McLaws reckons is NSW in the Amber Zone.

In light of this, masks are recommended in NSW as the infection has been spreading in social places, like bars and gyms.

She explains: “The infection escapes with club members and has gone to all sorts of different suburbs. You could be in a suburb where it doesn’t look like a hotspot, but people could have gone to Casula or any other venue.”

In summation, masks are an important factor in protecting those around you, particularly during this crucial stage, as NSW teeters on the edge of another potential lockdown.

As Bill Nye puts it: “The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure, but the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect ME, from YOU, and to prevent the particles in YOUR respiratory system from getting into MY respiratory system.”

Here’s a handy guide on where to buy reusable masks online, and a easy 3-minute explainer on all things face masks. Time to mask on, mates.