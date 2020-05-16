As states and territories slowly relax strict lockdown rules and reopen pubs and restaurants, a photographer in the Northern Territory managed to document that most Aussie of traditions: an entirely loose unit doing shoeys on a Friday arvo.

Nature is healing, we are the virus.

The shot was taken yesterday at Wisdoms bar in Darwin, and shows local Keegan Ryan chugging some frothy beer from a crusty old shoe as his mates look on approvingly. It’s enough to being a tear of national pride to your eye, truly.

Shoeys are back on the menu in the Territory, where pubs reopened yesterday. From midday on Friday, Residents are allowed to get a beer and stay at the pub for two hours, provided they order a meal and practice social distancing.

In NSW, pubs, restaurants and cafes reopen from today, with a 10-person limit. The same applies in Queensland, although rules are more relaxed in regional areas of the state, where up to 20 patrons are allowed in pubs and restaurants, provided they are locals.

Victoria has not set a date for the reopening of pubs and restaurants, with Daniel Andrews saying that it’s not viable for many businesses to reopen for ten patrons or less. South Australia has not set a reopening date as yet, either.

Western Australia will relax rules starting from Monday, with 20 patrons allowed for in-house dining. Pubs in Tasmania will reopen from Monday and pubs, clubs and restaurants in the ACT will reopen from today, both with a 10-person limit.