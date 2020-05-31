Thanks for signing up!

The Queensland government has announced that it will ease certain lockdown restrictions earlier than planned, after the state recorded no new COVID-19 cases overnight.

This means that from midday on Monday, residents of QLD will be allowed to travel statewide, while restaurants, cafes and pubs will be allowed to seat 20 people.

Gatherings in homes and gyms will also be allowed to increase to 20 people. Up to 20 people will be allowed at weddings, and 50 at funerals.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the surprise announcement today, bringing forward changes that were originally scheduled for June 12.

She took to Twitter earlier today to say:

“Our state’s outstanding response to the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed restrictions to be lifted ahead of a planned move to Stage Two. Start planning your holiday! We’re opening Queensland for Queenslanders from noon tomorrow.”

She added that: “Queenslanders will be able to undertake unlimited travel, including overnight stays throughout the entire state, in a major easing of COVID-19 restrictions.”

The Premier also posted a more detailed road map of what people in the state will be allowed to do from Monday.

Despite the easing of restrictions, she made it clear that Queensland will keep its borders closed at least throughout the month of June.