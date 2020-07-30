Queensland health authorities have released a list of restaurants, bars and other venues which have potentially seen community transmission of COVID-19.

The venues, all over Brisbane, were visited by two women and a close contact who had just returned from Melbourne.

This will be a rolling list with regular updates. It is really important that you adhere to the advice and directions given – the only way to prevent an outbreak is to act quickly. Get tested, self isolate if you’re directed to, and do it all properly.

List of Queensland COVID-19 hotspots, as of Wednesday, July 29

These venues are currently listed as locations where, if you were present on the dates below, you need to immediately self-isolate and contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

Queensland Health is currently trying to reach anyone who was present as part of standard contact tracing. They’ll let you know about whether you should get tested and what symptoms to be on the lookout for.

Parklands Christian College, Park Ridge: Wednesday 22 July to Thursday 23 July inclusive – 9.30am to 6pm

Madtongsan IV in Sunnybank: Thursday 23 July – 7pm to 9pm

Heeretea in Sunnybank: Thursday 23 July – 9.25pm

YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside Hours School Care in Springwood: Thursday 23 July to Friday 24 July inclusive

Primary Medical and Dental Practice in Browns Plains: Friday 24 July – 3.30pm to 3.50pm – and Tuesday July 28 – 12.25pm to 12.30pm

Peak Thai in Springfield: Sunday 26 July – 6.30pm to 9pm

Cowch Dessert Cocktail Bar in Southbank : Monday 27 July

P’Nut Street Noodles in Southbank : Monday 27 July

Douty African Grocery Store in Woodridge: Tuesday 28 July

Chatime Grand Plaza in Browns Plains: Tuesday 28 July

These Queensland coronavirus hotspots & information for visitors will be updated regularly.