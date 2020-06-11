As lockdown slowly eases, there are a few things we’ve been waiting patiently for. One that’s been at the top of my list is this – when can we have house parties again.

Obviously, it’s been incredibly important to take things slow. But the good news is here, folks – NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian made a statement today that as of this Saturday, 11th June, you can have up to 20 people in your home. HOUSE PARTIES BACK ON THE MENU, BABEY!

“This is based on the health advice, given the data and how well we’ve been doing,” she said.

The news comes after there were no recorded instances of community coronavirus transmission yesterday across the entirety of Australia, with NSW recording no community transmission for the last two weeks. New cases have flattened significantly, too. We’re doing well, guys.

We’re also now allowed 20 people gathering outdoors, which bumps things up from 10. That means bigger picnics and no dodgy avoidance of periphery mates in your IG Stories being like “where was my invite”.

But! While you can gather your mates and have a few / get lit and boogie, you still have to be vigilant with social distancing. No hugs, no squashing into the tiny kitchen together, and def no kissing randoms yet.

“The virus is deadly, it’s contagious and while these restrictions are being eased let’s be vigilant as well,” Gladys warned.

Let’s keep doing the right thing so hopefully in the very near future, party pashes can be back on the menu, too.