NSW has recorded 21 new coronavirus infections, with health authorities stressing that self isolation is key to controlling the current clusters.

The new coronavirus cases are from the 24 hours up until 8pm yesterday, 30th July 2020. They include two overseas returned travellers in quarantine, and one recently returned person from Victoria.

The rest of the NSW cases are connected to existing clusters. Six were linked to the Potts Point cluster at The Apollo restaurant, with three cases connected to the Our Lady Of Lebanon Cathedral cluster.

Two of the coronavirus cases are associated with Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, with another two connected to the outbreak at Mounties Club in Mount Pritchard.

However, two of the cases are still being investigated, and concerningly, one is linked to a known infection that doesn’t yet have a determinable source.

Still, Deputy Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth praised NSW Health yesterday for their contact tracing efforts, saying they have kept the current coronavirus outbreak “under control.”

Authorities are urging anyone who has been at a hotspot to self isolate, even if a test result returns negative.

“Anyone directed to undertake a 14-day self-isolation period must stay in isolation for the full period, even if they test negative. This is because early testing may not detect an infection, and release from self-isolation based on a negative test could allow an infectious person to infect others in the community.”

Australia’s current growth factor is 1.03, and to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control we need to be under 1. Victoria today recorded 627 new cases.