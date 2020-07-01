The separation between Victoria and the rest of the nation is on full display in this morning’s newspaper front pages, with some publications celebrating the loosening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions – and others proclaiming a full-blown crisis.

Melbourne papers The Age and the Herald Sun have dedicated their front pages to Tuesday’s announcement that ten Victorian postcodes will revert to strict ‘stay at home’ conditions.

It’s a huge story. The lockdowns directly impact more than 300,000 Melbourne residents, and, by extension, everyone who calls the city home. That said, the Herald Sun’s layout makes it feel like you will instantly die for the crime of opening a window:

Compare and contrast those pages with the view from Queensland, which is preparing to loosen its restrictions around private gatherings and open its borders to visitors from every state – but Victoria:

Cop this from the NT News, which is reporting on the potential for COVID-19 outbreaks south of the border to hand the NT a handful of AFL games:

Then there’s The Daily Telegraph in New South Wales and the West Australian in, you guessed it, Western Australia, both of which have run with a new military cash splash as front-page news.

As Victoria continues to battle the virus, let us dream of a calmer future, where the Herald Sun also has the opportunity to celebrate Australia’s decision to stock up on missiles.