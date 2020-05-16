Pass the tissues because Miley Cyrus just sang The Climb at Facebook’s virtual 2020 graduation ceremony.

It must be a really fucking sucky time to be graduating high school (or university) right now because the ceremonies we spend years preparing for have all of a sudden been cancelled. But thankfully, Instagram and Facebook have enlisted the help of a number of celebrity guests to help the graduating class of 2020 feel extra special amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The impressive guest list included major celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, David Dobrik and Lil Nas X, but nothing can really compete with Hannah Montana herself (Miley Cyrus) singing her ICONIC track The Climb.

“Hello to all the graduates out there, I’m truly honoured to celebrate each and every one of you high school and college seniors and all that you’ve accomplished,” she began her speech. “As I was thinking about you, the class of 2020, and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you.”

“Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing. Here’s The Climb,” she said before belting out the song we all know and love.

Back in 2009 when she first gave us the gift of The Climb, this year’s graduating class were likely all enjoying the film in cinemas. And now, just over a decade later, the song is as fitting as ever as the coronavirus pandemic added another mountain for them to climb on their lengthy journey to graduation.

The truly inspiring performance comes as part of Facebook and Instagram’s full week of virtual graduation festivities, including a number of celebrity performances and speeches.

Even if you’re not graduating from high school or university this year, it’s never a bad time to witness our lord and saviour Miley Cyrus belting out one of her OG hits.

To quote Miley herself, we’ve just gotta “keep on moving, keep climbing, keep the faith baby.”

Truly, truly inspiring stuff.