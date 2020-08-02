Premier Daniel Andrews has officially declared a state of disaster in Victoria and introduced Stage 4 lockdown restrictions. The restrictions will come into play at 6 PM on Sunday, and include a nighttime curfew and limits on transport.

The restrictions will be in place until September 13 at the earliest, meaning Melburnians will have to follow the new rules for over a month.

“The whole way through this, I’ve promised to be upfront,” Andrews told reporters.

“So I’ll say this now: this will be imperfect, and for a little while, there’ll be more questions than answers.”

Here’s everything you need to know about what you can and can’t do under Stage 4 restrictions in Melbourne.

What’s the go with the curfew?

A curfew will be in place from 8 PM to 5 AM, and it starts tonight.

Under the curfew, you’ll only be allowed to go out if you work night shifts, for medical care (duh), and for care giving.

“Where you slept last night is where you’ll need to stay for the next six weeks,” Andrews said.

People banned from the streets between 8pm and 5am… they’ve just turned all of Melbourne into the Docklands. #Stage4 #lockdown — adam rozenbachs (@arozenbachs) August 2, 2020

Can I still shop for essentials?

Yes, but only one person per household will be allowed to go shopping.

Although the rules state you can only go shopping within 5 kilometres of your home, the government has said there’ll be a few “common sense exceptions”, such as for people who live more than 5 kilometres away from the nearest supermarket.

Businesses deemed non-essential will be asked to close, however no announcement has been made as of yet.

Regardless, supermarkets, butchers, bakers and the like will always be allowed to remain open, and the Premier has urged people not to get into another panic buying frenzy.

Why are people rushing the supermarkets? The supermarkets that have NEVER CLOSED and WILL NOT CLOSE under whatever stage lockdown is next. Bizarre. #lockdownMelbourne #Stage4 #COVID19Vic — Simmo (@simmogoesracing) August 2, 2020

Will unis, TAFE and schools be closed?

More or less.

From now on, all higher education will be done remotely.

Meanwhile, primary and high schools will shift to remote learning by Wednesday. However, minimal onsite supervision will still be provided for those who really need it.

“This means children whose parents are permitted workers and vulnerable kids who can’t learn from home,” Andrews added.

Will public transport still run?

Yes, but public transport is set to be reduced during curfew hours, and the Night Network will be suspended entirely.

This will allow the Victorian Government to redeploy train station police officers elsewhere, as well as discouraging people from breaking curfew and moving more than 5 kilometres away from where they live.

I’d much rather have ‘State of Disaster’ on my licence plate than ‘The Place to Be’ #Stage4 — CROWVID-19 ???? (@Jc447) August 2, 2020

Can I still work out or play sport?

Exercising will be limited to one hour per day, and you can’t go more than 5 kilometres away from your home.

You’ll also only be allowed to exercise with one other person, regardless of whether or not you live with them.

Teams sports are off.

What about regional Victoria?

The rest of the state will move to Stage 3 restrictions – the same restrictions Melbourne had up until today – by Thursday. The Mitchell Shire will remain at Stage 3, too.

Are face masks still compulsory?

Absolutely.