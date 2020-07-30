NSW Health have added a number of venues across Sydney to their public health alert, urging people who visited the locations at relevant times to self isolate for 14 days.

Four venues: Harpoon and Hotel Harry (Surry Hills), Apollo Restaurant (Potts Point), Tan Viet (Cabramatta) and Matinee Coffee (Marrickville) are all included in the list.

Most notably, one case spend a whopping 9 hours at Surry Hills’ Harpoon Harry’s on July 26, from 2.15pm til 11pm. Anyone who attended the venue for two hours or longer during the above period must self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Additionally, anyone who attended Tan Viet in Cabramatta between midday and 2pm on July 23 must get tested and remain in isolation for the full 14 days, regardless of their test results.

NSW Health are urging people to continue to isolate for the full 14 days, even if their tests come back negative, and to get tested again if symptoms develop at a later date.

Meanwhile, people who may have attended Matinee Coffee in Marrickville between 8-9am on July 26 and 7-7.45am on July 27 are being urged to monitor symptoms and get tested/self-isolate immediately if even the most mild symptoms appear.

All three venues have been closed for deep cleaning following the announcement.

The news comes after Frank’s Pizza (NOT Frankie’s Pizza) and Fitness First St Leonards were added to the list earlier today.

If you think you might’ve been at these venues within the time frame, do the right thing and get tested.

For the full, updated list of COVID-19 case locations, check the NSW Health website here.