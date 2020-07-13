Just in case that cake video didn’t make you question all that is real, get ready for this.

A mysterious BMW with the numberplate ‘COVID19’ (!) has been parked at Adelaide Airport for months (!!) according to Steven Spry, an airport a staff member ABC reports.

Spry stated the mystery machine has been sitting in the staff car parking lot certainly since mid March – before Australia’s coronavirus restrictions began, but potentially since “February or even earlier” (!!!!!!).

Spry said he first noticed the corona car after a cover blew off it from wild weather in April, a nice dramatic reveal.

Staff felt even more suss about who would abandon such an exy BMW at the airport for so long. Staff members are only meant to leave their vehicles there for 48 hours max. “You’d think a family member would have gone to get it.”

Spry told ABC that his best guess is it belongs to a pilot. “We seem to think it might be a long-haul pilot who has gone overseas and can’t get back”.

Some quick maths:

It takes at least 10 days for a personalised number plate to go from purchase to being issued

The car has “definetley” been there since mid March

The car is registered until September 26, 2020

Registration can be taken out for either three or 12 months.

Custom number plate agreements are for 12, 24 or 36 months

I don’t want to start any conspiracy theories or anything, but this is weird. So who owns this car? What does it all mean? Is his name just Coen Vides and his birthday the 1st of September? Or Is it a glitch in the simulation? Somone from the future perhaps?

Check out the images for yourself here.