After several months without interstate travel, there are fears of further delays, with states reluctant to reopen their borders to Victoria after a recent, worrying spike in COVID-19 cases.

Yesterday, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews announced a plan to once again tighten restrictions on the number of people who can gather at a private home.

Victoria announced 25 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and a further 19 today. Numbers in the state are the highest they’ve been in several months.

From midnight tonight, the number allowed to gather in a home will be reduced to five, with Andrews saying that many in the state have been “letting their guard down” regarding hygiene.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has said that borders will remain closed as long as there is still community transmission of COVID-19 in eastern states.

Queensland is due to lift its ban on July 10, but has declared all of Melbourne to be a high-risk area, which means returning travellers would be forced into mandatory quarantine.

South Australia is set to reopen on July 20, but the state has singled Victoria out as a concern, with Health Minister Stephen Wade telling media yesterday:

“We will not open our borders to Victoria unless it is safe to do so. Our number one priority is the health of South Australians.”

There are currently no closures or restrictions on the Victorian, ACT and NSW borders, however, directions on non-essential travel apply in all states and territories.