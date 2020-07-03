You can fianlly book yourself a well deserved vacay right now without having to wait for payday ’cause Jetstar are flogging cheap-ass flights for the next four hours as part of their ‘Friday Fare Frenzy’.

With the Queensland border opening back up to all but Victorians from July 10, you can finally head to Brisbane, Cairns, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Townsville or Whitsundays from as cheap as 49 bucks. I literally spent more on UberEats last night (seriously).

A tonne of one way flights are included in the sale. Some killer deals I myself am eyeing off are:

Syd > Sunshine Coast for $49

Syd > Whitsundays for $55

There are no flights going to or from VIC at the moment, for obvious reasons. Sorry guys, we will think of you while tanning in that gorgeous Aussie winter sun!!! But also stay safe down there, k?

There is only about four hours left on the sale so hop to it now, and click here!

Happy travels x