We stan a flight sale, and you’re obviously here because you do too. Jetstar are helping you get beachside with international and national flights in their Beach Sale starting from only $29.

There’s no better time to support local tourism and let’s be honest, Australia has some of the best beaches in the world. Nowhere more so than Queensland, which you can get to from Sydney for as little as $41 one way.

Want to check out the artsy vibes on the Gold Coast? That’s only $41 from Sydney and $69 from Melbourne. Want to get a little more tropical? You can fly from Sydney to the paradise of The Whitsundays for $75 one way. Or head to Cairns for $85 one way from Sydney or $85 from Melbourne – let me just tell you as someone with family up that way, it’s bloody hard to find flights for under $200 so go go go.

Other Aussie delights include Hobart to Sydney for $69 one way, Sydney to the Sunny Coast for $49, Sydney to Melbourne for $31, Sydney to Launceston for $49 or get all the way over to Perth from $139.

The point is, it’s a bloody good sale and we deserve a treat, damnit! Click here to explore all the deals. Sale ends 11:59pm (AEDT) on Feb 17 unless sold out prior.