Since international travel is off the cards (for the foreseeable future), there’s never been a better time to explore the bountiful hidden gems on offer right here in Oz.

I’m definitely a tad miffed that the ease of lockdown restrictions began smack-bang during the onset of Winter for us South-East dwelling Aussies, leaving outdoor activities restricted to either freezing your fingertips off at the park or beach.

However, there is one place in the land Down Under where the sun never stops shining and its basically Summer all year round – Queensland. Not only is it the perf location for a getaway that helps you forget that waking up to a blanket of grey fog is a thing, but there’s also so much diversity on offer as to what you can get up to there.

Now that we’re all yearning to make nostalgia-inducing memories with our pals again, hitting QLD for a post-iso weekend getaway is a magnifique way to not only revive the spark of your group chat IRL, but also discover the gob-smacking beauty of Australia and support a bunch of Aussie businesses in the process. Sound like a plan?

So, whether you and your mates are the foodie-type, or consider yourselves seasoned nature-buffs, here are four QLD getaway ideas to consider.

Live It Up At The Calile Hotel On James Street

If you and your pals have a taste for the ~finer~ things in life, a weekend exploring the luxurious Calile Hotel and its neighbouring hub of all things chic, James Street is the way to go.

The award-winning hotel culminates Queensland’s sun-soaked culture with the suave beauty of the Greek Islands – if you’re absolutely heartbroken over the cancellation of mid-year Euro trips, take a dive into this Brissy treat.

Within the hotel, you’ll be swept away in its leafy green oasis, boasting an actually divine pool cabana that’ll have your group feeling like Miami Vice-esque-ballers from the 80s (if that’s your vibe). Their ultra-aesthetic rooms are decked in seriously gorgine pinkish-hues that will amplify the look of literally any IG post that signifies you’ve gotten the gang back together once again.

Once a day of sunbathing is complete, heading to the plush Lobby Bar for cocktails and dinner at the flagship Greek restaurant Hellenika by Simon Gloftis will end your day in total fashion.

James Street will have you sorted for Sunday recovery brunch, at one of their many ‘grammable cafes like Industry Beans, Nodo or King Arthur Cafe – hot tip, if you’re looking for a brekky on the go, Jocelyn’s moreish selection of bakery treats will keep you buzzing on pastry-fuel throughout the day.

If you’re looking to shop till ya bloody drop, Sass & Bide, Bassike, Camilla, Zimmerman, Dion Lee stores pepper the sidewalks too. Venturing out just down the road, head to Howard St Wharves to round out the weekend with bars like Mr Percivals, Felons and Yoko with stunner views.

One of the best things about the area is that it presents so much diversity in choice for travellers – there’s an activity for whatever your “pace” is, so you can truly cater the trip to your personal needs.

If jam-packing your day with a huge itinerary isn’t your style, taking a stroll down the streets to soak in the next-level architecture and meandering down to New Farm Park to chill or even hitting a cinema or theatre to get cultured could be a vibe – the opportunities are a-plenty!

Discover Coolangatta’s Hidden Gems

If your friendship group is the type of that are blessed with that enviable-all-year round glow and naturally balayage-d hair, then a weekend indulging in the wonders around Coolangatta is absolutely prime for you to bump the post-Winter iso slump.

Kicking off the day with a dip or surf at Burleigh Heads, Palm Beach, or Kirra Beach (all lesser-known gems of Southern Gold Cost) is the perfect way to get inclined with the outdoors, before hitting up some of the best paddle boarding locations and beach lookouts Australia has to offer.

Let’s face it – we could all use some different physical activity after the many iso-binge watching sessions we engaged in, and getting to do it amongst some of the world’s most breathtaking natural wonders is pretty dang awe-inspiring.

Taking a short drive out to Tallebudgera Creek in the midst of the Burleigh National Park headlands will set you up for the ultimate spot to paddle up and get wild in nature. It’s so intriguing because the area appears so remote in its ruggedness, but it’s only 15 minutes away from the centre of Burleigh Heads. Other beaut spots include Budds Beach and Kirra Beach’s Snapper Rocks, which are all perfect for sunset DnM sessions.

Once you’ve visually feasted, heading to dinner at Rick Shores Burleigh Heads, The Collective Palm Beach, Kiyomi Broadbeach, and followed by cocktails at Justin Lane Burleigh Heads will satiate your taste buds and give you a sampling of the best food the Goldy has to offer.

Get Deep Into The Hinterland

If you bought a pair of Hunter gumboots and a Will & Bear hat in preparation for Splendour In The Grass this year, your sublime outfit choices will definitely not go to waste on a Hinterland getaway.

One of the beauties of South East QLD is the diversity in landscapes on offer – just an hour or so outside the Gold Coast (perfect length for a mini-road trip that allows for just enough time to get the bangers rolling) you’ll be indulging in the sight of rolling green hills, and hidden waterfalls that’ll send you into a fantasy film-like trance.

Group activities are best sorted, with the Tamborine Forrest Skywalk, the Glow Worm Caves or the UNESCO listed Lamington National Park for a hike to get you back to nature after months of couch-potato-ing.

To reset your mind and bod after a day of exploration, spend that night at one of the Hinterland’s many spectacular accommodation options – like the Nightfall glamping hub is the best way to reset.

Nightfall is nestled away at the head of Christmas Creek in Lamington National Park – waking up amidst the deep greenery and unique Aussie flora is absolutely the best way to gain an appreciation for the natural beauty in Oz.

I feel like over the last few months, we’ve all been guilty of over-using social media and have spent way too much time on screens (it really cannot be great for the ol’ brain) so physically experiencing nature is an awesome get “away” from it all by simultaneously getting amongst it.

Rejuvinate Sustainably At The Daintree EcoLodge

Heading to the Daintree Rainforest is a seriously once in a lifetime opp – the world heritage listed location is a must for anyone looking to better their understanding of Australia’s unique ecosystems whilst engaging in a one-of-a-kind getaway experience that’ll have you feeling as relaxed as you are cultured.

There’s so much history to soak up amidst the Daintree – the rainforest itself has approximately 9000 years of stories embedded within every plant, rock and landmark. Simply being within an ancient rainforest with a scale and stature as sheer as the Daintree is prime-op to have one of those existential moments where you reckon with your status as a human being.

You may end up ultimately reconsidering every single life-decision you’ve made up until that point, but it’s a perfect way to bring a new sense of calm and consciousness into your everyday life after visting.

With 15 OTT-treehouses on offer inside the sublime greens of the Daintree, the Daintree EcoLodge gives you and your mates the option to venture out into the forest or head to the lodge’s bar, restaurant or swimming hole.

There are a variety of packages on offer that’ll help you tailor your experience to your interest – whether you’re looking to delve into the Great Barrier Reef or totally rejuvenate with 3 days at the spa, there’s something on offer.

If you’re keen visiting the Daintree it’s best to pick accommodation and tours that are eco-focused – it’s a huge privilege to travel to areas like this, so ensuring your trip is yielding the smallest impact on the environment it could is so important.