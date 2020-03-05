PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Tourism and Events Queensland to help you find the best spots.

I used to absolutely froth camping when I was a kid, and it was only until recently that I realised the reason for this – at least, in part – was because adults usually paid for everything.

I simply had no idea that camping still cost money until I tried it again a little while back and was alarmed by how much money I pumped into legally sleeping somewhere.

But, I’ve found a way to explore our glorious backyard (more specifically, relatively untouched pockets around Queensland) without spending a dime on accom so you can pump more into the rest of your experiences.

A handful of campsites will offer free accommodation in exchange for work that’s more socialising and less slogging – think greeting other guests and general park maintenance.

You’ll also receive training to ensure you’re a primo campground host which you can chuck on your CV. Look at that, seeing Australia and adding to your employment history, who woulda thunk it?

Just register to be a volunteer and you could camp for zilch dollars at these positively orgasmic spots:

Camping dates: Year-round

Located in Cape York, Eliot Falls is a primo spot for lounging in the water, snapping some thirst-traps for your various social media accounts (but you’ll have to wait until you get back to civilisation to upload ’em due to lack of phone coverage) and getting in touch with nature/yourself/your soul/the wildlife.

If you want an idea of just how beautiful the water is, let me tell you that I’ve never wanted to transform into a merman more in my entire life so I could just live under there 24/7.

Campground hosts are required to be there for 3-4 weeks, and it’s only really recommended to journey to if you’re an experienced four-wheel driver so you know it’s super exclusive.

(No seriously, only the travellers with the most equipped 4WDs can access Eliot Falls, don’t think you can just rock up in your crusty-ass Station Wagon and everything will be fine.)

Nearby towns to explore: If you’re doing a big ol’ trek around Queensland, make sure to check out the small town of Laura for a Jarramali Rock Art Tour, where you can witness hidden Aboriginal rock art via 4WD, or, if you want the primo experience, by helicopter.

If you’re smart about it, you can also tie in your trip with the biennial Aboriginal Dance Festival, between 3-5 July 2020.

For something closer to Eliot Falls, and if you simply haven’t gotten your waterfall fix, mosey on over to the equally glorious Twin Falls and Fruit Bat Falls.

Camping dates: Easter to Australia Day

If you want a Castaway-esque holiday complete with white sandy beaches, snorkelling, boating and reef-walking (but without the part where you’re stranded with no help in sight), hit up Capricornia Cays.

The National Park protects a whopping eight coral cays: Erskine Island, Heron Island, Lady Musgrave Island, Masthead Island, North West Island, Tryon Island, and Wilson Island. Plus, it supports the largest breeding population of endangered loggerhead turtles.

Anywhere where there are turtles, there’s me. I bloody froth the little tackers.

Nearby towns to explore: You’re already on the Great Barrier Reef, so you might as well join one of the Lady Musgrave tours. Starting from 1-day experiences, you’ll be given a tour of the ridiculously stunning reef by professionals who know what they’re talking about.

Plus, if you wanted to camp on Lady Musgrave Island, Lady Musgrave Experience offers transport to anyone who’s keen.

Camping dates: June to November

Need a spot away from the hustle and bustle to get your yoga on? Hate yoga but simply want to sit and ponder life while you watch the waves crashing? Hate waves crashing but just want to listen to music and forget your 9-5? Bam, hit up Noah Beach.

At Noah Beach, you’re deep in the Daintree Rainforest while also on a beach. Absolutely bonkers. I didn’t even know that was geographically possible.

Pro tip: speak to one of the rangers at the campsite for the best spots to go for a dip, like the less-explored Mason’s swimming hole.

Nearby towns to explore: You don’t have to journey far to keep exploring. In fact, you can tick off a rainforest, a gorge and Cape Tribulation in one day on an Advanced Eco Accredited tour.

Love a good horse ride? While you’re in Cape Tribulation, you can jump on your trusty steed and explore the area in an entirely new way.

Camping dates: Easter; June to July; September to October

My god, Carnarvon Gorge is huge. Thankfully, volunteers are required to hang out for two weeks, so you’ll have ample time to explore as much as humanly possible.

Nearby towns to explore: Look, it’s going to take you a while to explore Carnarvon Gorge itself, and you can tick off a huge chunk of it by getting around the Night Safari Tour with Australia Nature Guides.

Given over 80% of Australia’s animals are nocturnal, you’re bound to see a boatload more wildlife if you can lock in a night safari.

See, the beauty is that after camping in areas around Queensland and hitting up nearby towns, you’ll have so much knowledge that other campers will have to shut you up to stop you from recommending things to do.

Travelling is always about the adventure, but perhaps more importantly, it’s about giving strangers unsolicited advice to make you feel all smug and knowledgeable.