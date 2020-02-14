Don’t ask me to explain this logic, but normal things become instantly 198753 x more intriguing and exciting when they’re underwater. For example, you’ve BEEN to an art gallery before, but you’ve never been to an underwater one, at least not in the Southern Hemisphere – but now you absolutely want to, even if you’re a bit ‘meh’ about art.

How do I know this? First of all because our hemisphere’s first Museum Of Underwater Art (MOUA) literally just opened and it’s just offshore from Townsville in Queensland. I also know you’re dying to go now because I assume you’re a normal human with curiosity and enjoyment of exciting things. My sincere apologies if you’re actually a bore.

Four pieces are planned in total for this brainchild of marine sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, placed around the waters of Townsville and nearby Palm and Magnetic Islands. The first two are installed and ready for you to float by.

One is sitting 30-metres offshore from T-Ville’s The Strand jetty. It sticks out the top of the water and changes colour depending on the info it receives from a nearby eather station – whaaaat?

According to a statement by Jason, the piece “is a visual representation of current conditions underwater and a warning of potential stresses to the marine ecosystem”.

The other sits 18-metres below the water on John Brewer Reef off Townsville’s coastline. It’s basically an underground building filling with 20 smaller sculptures and coral garden beds for you to snorkel around. Anyone else have that Octopus’ Garden song in their heads?

It’s a cool thing in its own right, but the aim of the project makes it even cooler, as they’re trying to raise awareness for reef conservation, restoration and education. Get amongst it!