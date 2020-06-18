Here’s a nice little bonus if you’re hanging out for payday: you might have some unclaimed money floating around. Yep, there are millions of dollars just existing in limbo that you can track down and claim. All you gotta do is punch your details into the revenue searchers on State and Federal treasury sites to see if you’re owed anything.

This is like the online version of finding $50 down the back of the couch, hell yeah.

All of the states and territories across Aus have got their own treasuries and revenue offices that you can search, as well as the federal treasury, so if you come up empty on one search, there might be a little cash treat in the next one. Who knows. It’s like a very adult easter egg hunt but the eggs are money and nobody’s in a bunny costume.

The majority of the unclaimed clams are from lost shares, life insurance, deceased estates and bank accounts that haven’t been touched in over seven years. Maybe you had a Dollarmites account set up and just completely forgot about it, and it’s probably still sitting there like a little financial fossil of your childhood.

I did a cursory look around to see if I’d dropped any coin anywhere, and while I couldn’t find the chocolates, I did find out that there’s another “C J Fry” that lives in Moruya. If you’re reading this, other C J Fry, you’ve got $106.42 sitting in the NSW Revenue pile. Oh and C Fry from Lakemba? You’ve got $105.75 in unknown funds from Energy Australia.

So how do you find out if you’ve got some bonus cash floating about that you can immediately buy a slab with, or put in your savings if you’re smart and responsible? All you have to do is go to these treasury and revenue office sites, punch in the details needed, and see if you come up in the records.

How To Check If You Have Unclaimed Money Floating Around

FEDERAL

ASIC Unclaimed Money

NSW

Revenue NSW

VIC

State Revenue Office

NT

Northern Territory Treasury

QLD

Public Trustee of Queensland

SA

Department of Treasury and Finance

TAS

Department of Treasury and Finance

ACT

Public Trustee & Guardian

WA

Department of Treasury

Good luck, and may the odds (and your sheer forgetfulness) be ever in your favour.