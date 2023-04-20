How To Make The Transition From Lil’ High Schooler To Cultured Uni Student Less Overwhelming

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Scape to help make your transition from high school to uni feel a little smoother.

Starting uni fresh out of high school can be terrifying. Stepping out of your comfort zone and into the big, bad, scary world can be quite the transition after taking the same bus route and seeing the same people every day for five years.

While it is a little scary, it is also an exciting time. Starting uni means making new friends, diving into new experiences and finally studying something that you’re actually interested in.

If you’ve just made the transition (or are about to), here are a few ways to make the change a little easier.

Go to heaps of uni-organised events

Uni is a hub of organised social activity. If you find it really overwhelming to make your own plans, unis are home to hundreds of societies, clubs and organisations who’ll happily make them for you with weekly, fortnightly and monthly events.

There’s always general stuff like soccer teams and film-lover clubs to join, but you’ll be surprised at how niche things get too. Overall, it’s the easiest way to guarantee you’ll hang with people with the same interests as you for at least an hour a week, which is always comforting.

Make your place the designated hang-out spot

If you’re moving out of home for the first time to start uni, not having your beloved (albeit sometimes probably annoying) family will be a huge adjustment.

If you're moving out of home for the first time to start uni, not having your beloved (albeit sometimes probably annoying) family will be a huge adjustment.

To make things a little easier, set up your new space as the designated hang-out spot for all your new friends. You can invite people over to finish assignments, chill, vent, pre-game – you name it.

Take time for self-care

Change is overwhelming. It can make us stressed and anxious and feel straight-up chaotic. In that case, it’s integral to remember to take care of yourself during times like these.

While it’s important to indulge in little treats occasionally, building a routine focused on self-care is essential. Ensuring you’re eating well, exercising, drinking enough water and getting enough sleep will do wonders for you once you’re juggling study all-nighters and parties.

Keep in touch with your high schoolmates

While you might have headed to different unis to study other things, your old high school pals are likely going through the same stuff as you. Just because you’re on different paths in life, it doesn’t mean you still can’t support each other through new experiences and grow together.

Old friends are the ultimate comfort in life, and whether it’s hopping on Facetime to chinwag about the old days or catching up for brunch and a walk to discuss your hopes and dreams, there’s nothing better than keeping in touch. You’ll feel grounded and ‘at home’ amidst all the crazy change.

That all sounds manageable, right?